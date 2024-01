In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife, Madalsa said, "Anagha has been my bestie on set since the start. We always used to be together. When the shoot location shifted to Silvassa, we created many great memories together. She used to be with me 24/7 in the make-up room. We ate, talked and had loads of fun. We are very identical as human beings. She is the one who I really miss because after she left the show, I felt I didn't have any best friend left on the set. She is somebody I still miss having on set."

Anagha Bhosale has quit the entertainment industry following Anupamaa and is currently more inclined towards her spiritual path. The actress is a big devotee of Lord Krishna and often promotes her spiritual life on her respective social media handle.