The exit of Paras Kalnawat from Anupamaa is the story of the month in the world of Indian TV. Post his ouster, Paras Kalnawat has spoken about how politics was played on the sets of Anupamaa. He has said that he was downgraded on many occasions. Now, his interview from India Forums is going viral. He has said that he was the fastest amongst the cast to reach one million followers on Instagram. He said he saw a shift in the attitude of those around him post that milestone. He said at 24 he touched one million, which was a big moment for him. Paras Kalnawat who played Samar said that after that his scenes were reduced, and some people told him that the cast had a hand in the same. Take a look at the video below...

Politics on dkp's show sets by the cast are mandatary lol

So sorry #Paraskalnawat that you've to go through this all. pic.twitter.com/ASrSlSHZPV — ????'? ??????. (@MohsinSimp) July 30, 2022

Paras Kalnawat said that co-stars like called him up after the news of his exit came out. The star signed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 which apparently was a breach of contract. He said that he wanted to do both the shows together but that was not acceptable. This led to the termination of the contract. After this, fans are slamming saying that producer Rajan Shahi is biased towards her.

He said that the channel and production team ended his contract without giving him a chance to explain things. Paras Kalnawat said that Rupali Ganguly did not contact him. He said, "I am actually surprised that only a few of them contacted me after they got to know about this (termination)." Fans of have complained that the paralysis track is done to reduce his screen space.