Paras Kalnawat has been in the news for his ouster from Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa. The actor's contract was terminated recently after he decided to take up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Paras Kalnawat's ouster from the TRP topper TV show Anupamaa has been the biggest news in the world of television lately. And now, the actor has opened up about how the cast members of Anupamaa reacted to his ouster. Paras is surprised by Rupali Ganguly's behaviour too. Also Read - TOP TV Newsmakers of the week: Paras Kalnawat ousted from Anupamaa, Salman Khan shoots for Bigg Boss 16, Deepesh Bhan demise and more

Paras Kalnawat shares his story about his ouster from Anupamaa

In an interview with an online entertainment portal, Paras Kalnawat revealed that the statement released by the production house was just a PR tactic. For the unversed, the production house released a statement saying that they were terminating Paras Kalnawat's contract because of the breach. They claimed to have not been in the know of his plans to take up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 while Paras claimed otherwise. Elaborating on the same, Paras shared that it's all politics and called himself a victim of the same. Paras said that Rajan Shahi the maker of Anupamaa refused to see him after the news of his termination broke out. Paras said that no meeting was held with him and hence he was clueless. He got an email about his termination at 8 PM after which he got a message about the same from the production house. Within minutes, the news was in the articles. Paras claimed that had he been given a chance to talk, things would have been sorted. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shraddha Arya-Arjun Bijlani sign Karan Johar's next, Imlie's Fahmaan Khan lashes out at toxic fandoms and more

Paras Kalnawat shares Anupama TV show cast reactions

Paras Kalnawat was surprised when only a few of the cast members of Anupamaa contacted him after the news report of his ouster from the show. Paras revealed that Rupali Ganguly neither contact him nor messaged him after the whole controversial incident. "I am actually surprised that only a few of them contacted me after they got to know about this (termination)," he said while adding that he thinks that those who didn't support him or say anything wanted to remain in good books of the makers. Paras revealed that out of the Anupama Tv show cast members only Nidhi Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Muskan Bamne called him up. Baa aka Alpana Buch and Madalsa Sharma dropped him messages after the incident. Paras also shared that Aashish Mehrotra his on-screen brother from Anupamaa liked his post wherein she signed off as Samar Shah. "Apart from this, no one even liked that post because they want to be in the good books of makers. I completely understand their part as well," he concluded. Also Read - From Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai's Shivangi Joshi – stars who exposed TV industry

Samar and Anupamaa share a great bond on-screen. Paras Kalnawat and Rupali Ganguly as an on-screen mother-son duo won a lot of hearts.