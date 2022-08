Paras Kalnawat used to play Samar in Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa. His sudden exit left fans shocked. Taking to his Instagram account, Paras stated that it was a nightmare working on the show. Later, the production house claimed that Paras Kalnawat breached the contract and hence it was terminated. On the other hand, the actor claimed that he was not given a chance to even explain himself. Later, actor Sagar Parekh was brought on board by the makers to play Samar in Anupamaa. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Big goof-up in Anupamaa, Shraddha Arya clarifies on on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 participation and more

Sagar Parekh talks about replacing Paras Kalnawat

In a recent interview, Sagar Parekh opened up on the challenges he faced being Samar in Anupamaa. He stated that there was a lot of pressure on him as Paras Kalnawat's fans were not happy with him being Samar. However, he also stated that audiences have accepted him as Samar and he is happy with the outcome. "I am glad that people have loved me, accepted me, and appreciated the way I am portraying the part. Of course, Paras' fans won't be too happy since he has been replaced by me but I am glad that the audience has accepted me. That is the most important validation for me as an actor," he said as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

Further, Sagar Parekh drew similarities between him and his on-screen character. He stated that he is a mama's boy in real life just like Samar in Anupamaa.

Paras Kalnawat on the other hand will be soon seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. He has signed up the dance reality show and is gearing up to give his best performance.

Let's see whether he is able to impress the audience and the judges with his moves or not.