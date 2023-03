Television show Anupamaa has got everyone hooked to the screens. It is due to the major drama unfolding in the show, fans are totally invested in the show. Anuj Kapadia played by and Anupamaa essayed by have separated and MaAn fans are heartbroken. After Chhoti Anu leaves the Kapadia mansion with Maya, Anuj blames Anupamaa for everything. He is unable to digest the fact that their daughter left them and chose Maya. He has decided to separate from Anupamaa. In between all this, Devika slammed Anuj and even compared her to Vanraj. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Neither Anuj nor Vanraj; Anu flies solo towards a new unexpected goal; will she succeed this time?

Vanraj played by was Anupamaa's first husband and he disrespected her in more than one way. Anuj leaving Anupamaa and accusing her of all the mess got some die-hard fans comparing him to Vanraj. We conducted a poll asking fans if Anuj and Vanraj are the same and the results are shocking. The margin between Yes and No is very less. 55 percent of the audience feels that Anuj and Vanraj are not at all same but 45 percent of fans also feel that Anuj is behaving exactly like Vanraj. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING Upcoming twists: Broken Anuj Kapadia starts hallucinating; Anu to join politics after Vanraj's indecent proposal and more

Check out the poll result below:

Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anuj Kapadia finds solace in Maya; Vanraj convinces Anu to get back; these shocking updates will make you feel bad for MaAn

Anuj Kapadia's drastic change sure seems to have displeased fans. There are many though who are also in support of him. He is going through an emotional breakdown as his daughter has been taken away from him. He is dealing with a lot of intense emotions and it seems he is removing all his frustration on Anupamaa.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, we will see Anupamaa embarking on a new journey. A new character is said to enter the show and reportedly, Anupamaa is going to lead her life solo now without Anuj or Vanraj.