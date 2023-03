Anupamaa is one of the most-liked, most-watched TV shows. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey - Rajan Shahi's show is keeping fans hooked to the TV screens. There is a lot of drama unfolding in the current episodes as Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly's) marriage is in trouble. It is after Chhoti Anu leaves with Maya that Anuj has an emotional breakdown and he is pinning everything on Anupamaa. So much so that Anuj has now decided to leave Anupamaa. He blames her for everything including Chhoti Anu leaving with Maya. Now, Anuj's behaviour is being compared to that of Vanraj played by Sudhanshu Pandey, Anupamaa's ex-husband. Also Read - Mahira Khan has 'mental problems' and 'flatters' Indian actors for 'money', alleges Pakistani Senator over actress' love for Shah Rukh Khan

Anuj Kapadia is same as Vanraj?

In the recent episode, we see Devika blaming aka Anuj Kapadia for being so harsh on aka Anupamaa. She slams him left, right and centre for questioning Anupamaa's love for their daughter. She reminds him that Anupamaa fought with her family, and even went against her own daughter to stand up for right. She then further goes on to say that there is no difference between Vanraj and Anuj. He loses his temper when compared to Vanraj. But the question is - is it fair to compare Vanraj and Anuj Kapadia? Anuj wants to break his relationship with Anupamaa because he is going through emotional turmoil while Vanraj never stood up for Anupamaa and rather had an extra-marital affair. Though Vanraj too used to blame Anupamaa for everything but are these two situations the same? Take the poll and let us know.

Either way, it remains to be seen if Anupamaa will manage to save her relationship with Anuj. According to the spoilers, Vanraj is going to pounce on the opportunity and will try to get Anupamaa back into his life. Will Anuj Kapadia's decision have some drastic consequences?