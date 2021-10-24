Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts. This show came as a surprise for many. The simple story of a housewife and the challenges she faces has become the favourite of many. People from all generations can relate to this beautiful story. Anupamaa has divorced Vanraj and is living her life alone in the Shah family. Recently, Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia entered her life. The introduction of Anuj as Anupamaa's college friend has worked in favour of the makers. Fans of the show are loving Anupamaa and Anuj's bond on the show. Anuj's entry is Anupamaa's life is not being liked by Vanraj, Baa and Toshu. Recently, we saw Baa not only doubted Anuj’s intention towards Anupamaa, but also insulted him during the Dussehra celebration. However, Anupamaa has decided to take a stand for her friend, Anuj and for herself. She is tired of the constant taunting by Baa. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Hina Khan opens up about gaining weight, mental health; Shamita Shetty's rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia to enter Bigg Boss 15 as wild card and more

Anupamaa will now decided to finally leave the Shah house to live her own life. Earlier, Anuj had advised her to leave the house so that she can grow and gain success but Anupamaa had not agreed with it. But now she has realised that she is not getting any love from her own people. In the latest promo, we see Anupamaa announcing that she cannot stay in the same house with the Shahs. She went on to say that it's difficult to live in a house where even her self-respect is at stake. Anupamaa said, "26 saal rahi hu iss ghar mein. Par aaj bhi mera parivaar mere karan nakhush hai. Mera talaaq lena, dance sikhana, naukri karna, Anuj ke saath dosti rakhna – kadam kadam par mujhe yha mila toh kya mila? Taane! Aab bas, aab aur bardaash nahi hota. Jis ghar mein izzat hi na ho, aab main uss ghar mein nahi reh sakti. Main aab ek hi chat ke neeche aap logo ke saath nahi reh sakti."

Well, this will be a new start for Anupamaa and fans are super excited about it.