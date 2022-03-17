's show Anupamaa is a huge success. The show that started with the theme of women empowerment now has the leading lady Anupamaa trying to give love a second chance in her life. Gaurav Khanna essays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the show. Anuj is Rupali's long lost friend who has re-entered her life. Both of them are in love with each other and fans are just swooning over their chemistry. A recent promo that shows Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa romancing during Holi 2022 celebrations has left MaAn fans crying happy tears. Also Read - Holi 2022: Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Nakuul Mehta, Rupali Ganguly and more TV stars kick-start celebrations on sets [VIEW PICS]

In the video, we see Anupamaa and Anuj dancing on the song Laal Ishq from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. As the promo hit the internet, fans are going totally crazy over their chemistry. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Anupamaa continues to rule; Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 witnesses SHOCKING dip: Check Top 10 Most-liked Hindi TV shows

#MaAn’s excitement 2 celebrate Holi with EO 1st,every1 else later is ? 26 yrs,#AnujKapadia cud nt celebrate bcoz she wasn’t there with him & #Anupamaa had a colourless life 4 26 yrs bcoz of…nvr mind!

Excitement & love r nt defined by age!Period! pic.twitter.com/PjmcCkuGuQ — Garima (@Garima910) March 17, 2022

Petition to cast them together in a music video so that I can make it my love anthem.

PS @TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna how do you both manage to look both cute and sexy at the same time! ???? #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/laPGlIhusD — Shona (@Maanophile) March 17, 2022

Well, indeed their chemistry is crackling and among the bests that we have seen in recent times. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor empowers real life Anupamaas; his special gesture will make fans super proud