Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is making everyone emotional with its current scenes. Samar’s death scene is making fans cry and Rupali Ganguly, Sagar Parekh have delivered a brilliant performance. It was heartbreaking to see Anupamaa and Samar’s last conversation in the show. It really broke many hearts and brought tears. However, what grabbed attention was Vanraj blaming Anuj for Samar’s death. It was disappointing to see Anuj being blamed and fans feel that there will be a separation now. People are not happy about knowing Anuj and Anupamaa’s separation. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anu is unable to deal with the trauma of losing Samar

Well, now producer Rajan Shahi has opened up about Samar’s death and Anuj-Anupamaa separation track. Speaking to IWMBuzz, Rajan Shahi said that Samar’s death track is essentially the biggest blow to a mother but tragedy never sees any date or time. Also Read - Anupamaa Top 7 upcoming twists: Samar haunts Anu to get justice for him

He further added that Anupamaa will never overcome this loss, but will learn to live with this fact and raise her voice against Samar’s killers. He was then asked if Anuj and Anupamaa will separate after Samar’s death. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and other Top 8 TV shows upcoming twists

Trending Now

Rajan Shahi confirms Anuj, Anupamaa separation track

Rajan Shahi confirmed that there will be a separation. He said, “Yes, there will be distancing.” Well, with this confirmation, now #MaAn fans have to make themselves ready for some extra emotional and heartbreaking scenes.

Recently, Rupali Ganguly penned down an emotional note for Sagar aka Samar. She shared pictures from their last scenes and poured her heart out.

She wrote, “Anupamaa and her Bakuda Samar …..one of the most beautiful mother son bond created on television….the very first relationship I connected to coz that was the very first promo I shot …Have loved this extremely detailed emotion of a mother with her favourite child .. a child who understands her , encourages her , gives her strength, holds her hand , treats her like a queen …. A son who is her world and for whom his mother is his world …This emotion was further amplified when Saagar came in as my Samar ….”

“Stepping into a well established character is no easy task … but the scenes we have done in the last few days have delightfully surprised me with the range and the emotions you have displayed as Samar…. An extremely intricate yet balanced performance in the kitchen scene totally floored me, “she added

Take a look at Rupali’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Rupali further explained how it was emotionally draining and exhausting for her to bid goodbye to Samar. She also thanked Rajan Shahi for giving her Anupamaa and Samar.