Anupamaa: Rajan Shahi DISMISSES reports of Sudhanshu Pandey's exit but hints at a new entry in the show

Reports of making a sudden exit from Anupamaa had been doing the rounds of the industry of late. It was also being said that , and other actors were being considered to play Vanraj opposite in the show. While both Ronit and Sharad have refuted the reports of their entry, the show's producer Rajan Shahi has also dismissed the rumours saying that Sudhanshu will continue to play Vanraj in the show.

"Sudhanshu Pandey is an integral part of the show and will continue to be our Vanraj," Rajan Shahi said in a statement, as per a report in India Today. However, the producer said that there will be a new character who will join the show's cast once it gets finalised. "As far as buzz of new entry is concerned there will be a very important character who will join the cast but his casting hasn't begun," he said.

He also expressed gratitude towards the audience who have been showering love over Anupama and making it one of the top shows on Indian television amid the pandemic. "I am grateful to the audiences for showering love to the show Anupamaa and make it a part of daily life. We will continue entertaining the audiences. We will make the formal announcement when the new character is finalised," he said.

Anupamaa is about a homemaker, who undermines herself while taking care of her family and their needs. It is a remake of the Bengali TV series Sreemoyee. The show started airing from March 16 on Star Plus. Besides Rupali and Sudhanshu, it also stars , Ashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Tassnim Sheikh among others in key roles.