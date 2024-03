Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is one of the best TV shows ever. It began in 2020 and has been on the top of TRP carts since the start. The show has left everyone shocked with the amazing TRP numbers it has brought. The actors from the show have been loved and appreciated for their performance. The story of a simple housewife, Anupamaa won hearts and today, Anupamaa is an inspiration for many women out there. Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi are the producers of the show. Rupali Ganguly has said it many times that Deepa Shahi inspires Anupamaa's story. Also Read - Women's Day 2024: Anuj from Anupamaa, Abhinav from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; TV men who turned biggest cheerleaders for onscreen wives

Rajan Shahi on the impact Anupamaa has on the society

Speaking to India Forums, producer Rajan Shahi spoke about the impact of Anupamaa on the society. He said Anupamaa has made a huge impact in what she says our value systems are. He added that he believes a show should have entertainment and drama, but it's also very important to impart some value systems through it. The show should also share the progressive side of a woman's journey, like the family and relationships. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj to come to Anu's rescue after Toshu steals necklace? Will this bring MaAn closer?

He spoke about his mother, Deepa Shahi's first project as a producer. He said that he wanted a woman of experience who is a homemaker but still empowers others around her. Hence, he thought of his mother as the producer.

He said, "Anupamaa is a woman-oriented story of a homemaker, and I thought it had to be co-produced by a housemaker, a woman who has seen a lot in life and has always come out of it with a lot of courage, determination, and self-integrity. So I thought my mom should be more of a producer, and I should be a co-producer."

Rajan Shahi calls his mother the lucky mascot for Anupamaa

He further added that his mother's presence on the set got that X factor, the luck factor, and also Maa Ka Aashirwad for Anupamaa. Rajan Shahi shared that he always tries to bring out shows that leave an impression on the viewers with a powerful message.

Anupamaa also stars Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.