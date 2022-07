Anupamaa: Ranbir Kapoor takes tips from Rupali Ganguly to become the world’s best father; Alia Bhatt are you watching this?

Ranbir Kapoor recently made Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly during his promotions of Shamshera where he asked for tips from the mother of television on how to become the world's best father. In the video we can see Ranbir says to Anupamaa,"uniya ke best pita banne ke liye aap mujhe kuch madad denge, meri help karenge ki mein kya kar sakta hun (To become the world's best dad, can you give me a few tips)?” Rupali then teaches him how to hold a baby in his arms with a prop doll and later Ranbir addresses the doll as his beti and says,"Ale le meri beti (My daughter)". This video is the best thing to watch on the internet today.

While talking about having a baby, in his recent conversation with a magazine he confessed that he always wanted to have children with Alia Bhatt. "Alia and I have been talking about having kids from the first day we met and fell in love. I’ve always wanted children. And she wants children. To start a new chapter in life… I am extremely excited about that, I can’t wait.” The couple is awaiting the first release of their film together