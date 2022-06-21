Anupamaa: Real reason why Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal is leaving Rupali Ganguly show? [Exclusive]

Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal has been grabbing headlines a lot these days. It is being said that Nidhi Shah who plays a pivotal role in Anupamaa has quit the Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer. It was earlier said that Nidhi has bagged a role opposite a popular TV actor. However, Nidhi herself revealed that she is not leaving Anupamaa. And now, we are here with an exclusive update on the same front. Is Nidhi Shah really leaving Anupamaa? Also Read - Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal REACTS to reports of her quitting the show; says, 'I had no clue about... '

Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal to leave Anupamaa?

So, a well-placed source from the TV industry privy to the details has informed BollywoodLife that Nidhi Shah has got an offer for an OTT project. Yep, you read that right. The actress has been approached with an amazing role. However, it will require Nidhi's undivided attention. Well, y'all know how much time-consuming shooting for daily soaps is. A shift can be stretched upto 12 hours. And it might clash with Nidhi's schedule if she accepts. Managing both the shoots will be indeed very difficult for Nidhi as the shooting locations may differ too. Juggling is also not an option since monsoons have begun, and the commute can also be affected. So, it seems Nidhi Shah might just take a break from Anupamaa for a while. Well, by doing so, Nidhi will also get time to take up something she was looking for and also not let any injustice happen to Anupamaa, the TV show.

Nidhi’s track in Anupamaa

Currently, in Anupamaa the focus is on Kinjal and her baby. Well, due to an accident Kinjal falls down. And Kinjal falls on her stomach. It's very painful and the Anuj, Anu and Samar take her to the hospital. Vanraj, Paritosh and Kavya will also reach there.

Nidhi reacts to quitting Anupamaa reports

Nidhi Shah opened up on the reports of her quitting the show. The actress denied having quit Anupamaa. She wondered how the rumours started. However, Nidhi did add that she would like to explore more opportunities. Nidhi said that Anupamaa has given her a new identity. Having said that, she said that long working hours also affect the health of an actor. And hence, if that would be the case, she would not mind looking for new opportunities.

