TV shows are still quite popular among the audiences. The TV industry is booming and how with many serials take up the top prime time space despite the emergence of many OTT platforms. The list of Most-Liked TV shows from January 6 to January 12 is out now. As per the list shared by Ormax Media, it is Anupamaa that is ruling the chart. Led by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the show has been an audiences' favourite for a really long time. The latest track has Anuj and Anupamaa being in America. They are separated and MaAn fans are only waiting for their reunion. Now, there is a new character addition - Deepu. The second spot is taken by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show led by Dilip Joshi has been tickling the funny bones of the audience for more than a decade now. Despite Dayaben missing, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still being loved by all. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu to get stuck between Anuj and his step-brother Deepu?

Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu to get stuck between Anuj and his step-brother Deepu?

Also Read - Anupamaa: Vaquar Shaikh reveals fans are in for unexpected twists; shares details of his friendship with Rupali Ganguly [Exclusive]

Take a look at the top 10 Most-Liked TV shows

The third spot has been taken by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora's show was on the fifth spot in the previous week's list. Fans are waiting to see the love angle between Bhavika and Shakti. Likewise, from the seventh spot, Bigg Boss 17 has jumped up to the fourth spot. From Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fights to Munawar Faruqui-Ayesha Khan's love drama, Bigg Boss 17 has kept the audiences hooked. The next spot has been taken over by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami took over the show post the leap. Their chemistry as Abhira and Armaan is being loved by all. On the sixth spot is Bhagya Laksmi followed by Indian Idol season 14. In the previous week, Indian Idol 14 was on the fourth spot. Srimad Ramayan has taken up the eighth spot followed by Kundali Bhagya. The tenth spot has been taken by Kumkum Bhagya. Also Read - Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma reacts to Kavya facing criticism for staying with Vanraj instead of daughter Maahi [Exclusive]

Check out the list of Most-Liked TV shows below:

Well, these are the top TV shows. This list is different from the TRP chart that has shows like Imlie and more. Which one is your favourite TV show? Tweet to us at BollywoodLife and let us know know.