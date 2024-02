Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the most loved show on Indian television. It is the TRP topper and has a massive fan following. The performances of Rupali and Gaurav have been brilliant. The story of Anuj and Anupamaa has touched the hearts of the audience. However, the recent separation track of Anupamaa and Anuj has left everyone shocked. People are not happy about it. Also, Rupali and Gaurav have a huge fan following on social media as well. They used to post many reels and photos together whenever they had a #MaAn scene. However, since a long time they did not post anything and that started some rumours. Also Read - Anupamaa: Is Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia quitting the show? Here's what we know

It was being said that Rupali and Gaurav do not get along well now and there was some issue between them on the sets. It was also reported that they cannot stand each other and hence are not able to do any scenes together. The reports suggested that they do not wish to work together as well. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu to relive her dream of becoming a dancer; Toshu questions his mother about her relationship with Yashdeep

Rupali and Gaurav do not have any issues

However, Rupali or Gaurav did not comment on it. Now, a source close to Filmibeat told them that there is nothing like this. The source added that one should not pay attention to such speculations about the cold war between Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna.

The source said, "They are thorough professionals, who come to the sets on time, do their work and leave. Not every time they will make Instagram reels and showcase their chemistry. Their magic on-screen remains unmatchable."

Well, we hope to see Rupali and Gaurav's scenes soon in the show. Anuj and Anupamaa's reunion is the most awaited one.

Anupamaa also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.