Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love from the audience. The show has been topping the TRP charts since it began. The storyline of the show is grabbing all the attention. As per the current track, Malti Devi is angry with Anupamaa for breaking her trust and returning for her family. Malti Devi has decided to finish Anupamaa and her career. She has already started targeting Anupamaa’s family. Samar and Dimpy have been blacklisted and they are finding it hard to find a job. However, Dimpy who holds Anupamaa responsible for everything gets a call from Malti Devi. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu breaks down as Malti Devi makes her realize that her 'selfish' family doesn't need her

In today’s episode, we saw that Malti gives a job offer to Dimpy. Dimpy selfishly decides to accept it but fears that the Shahs and Anupamaa will not let her go forward. We then see Anupamaa standing in front of Dimpy. Dimpy feels Anupamaa has heard her conversation with Malti Devi. Anupamaa then gives a tight slap to Dimpy. Also Read - Anupamaa TWIST: Nakul questions Malti Devi's 'choti soch' as he defends Anu, netizens are loving his wise words [VIEW TWEETS]

However, that was all just Dimpy’s dream. But the scene has been loved by the audience. The audience wanted to see this strong side of Anupamaa. They wanted to see Dimpy getting punished for all her deeds. People are calling it a well deserved slap on Twitter.

One of the users wrote, “Though it was a dream but this was ultimate Sukoon by the end of this track,I guess this one will be getting Real.” Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming MAHA twist: Samar commits suicide after Malti Devi shuts down dance academy, Anu in a state of shock

Though it was a dream but this was ultimate Sukoon ?? by the end of this track,I guess this one will be getting Real?#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/anAhcA1AfT — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) July 24, 2023

Another user wrote, “In as much as I hate violence, Dimpy deserved to be slapped. if only this slap wasn't her dream, it would've been a WELL DESERVED SLAP! What she is doing is unacceptable. I guess Anuj ll find out Dimpy atrocity behaviour towards Anu during the time of their Separation.”

In as much as I hate violence, Dimpy deserved to be slapped. if only this slap wasn't her dream, it would've been a WELL DESERVED SLAP! What she is doing is unacceptable. I guess Anuj ll find out Dimpy atrocity behaviour towards Anu during the time of their Separation#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/eLZtqloVqK — Tee (@MaAn_Muse) July 24, 2023

Take a look at a few more tweets:

What the F Hell is wrong with her! I hate her more than anyone on #anupamaa pic.twitter.com/Ga0KeS2XeS — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) July 22, 2023

Damn!!!

Mrs D shah your mother in law is chammat champion, brace yourself

With all the antics you’ve been upto this could be your reality super soon #anupamaa pic.twitter.com/RtoKpGNZUE — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) July 24, 2023

I hope this scene materialises into reality , Dimple needs a few thundering slaps from #Anupamaa because I'm so done with this character ? https://t.co/7vSEipCr1A — Mohammed M Hoosen???? (@HoosenMohammed8) July 24, 2023

It will be interesting to how will Anupamaa will now actually react after Dimpy succeeds in her plan to join Malti Devi.