Anupamaa fans love the screens between Anupamaa ( ) and Vanraj Shah ( ) on the show. Both of them bring a kind of intensity that makes for great drama. Reports of a cold war between the two stars have grabbed headlines every now and then. Gossip circulates on how Rupali Ganguly is friends with a certain group and he tends to stick with others. The actress spoke in detail about the rivalry amongst them in a latest interview. She said that the issues were largely blown out of proportion. She admitted that they were not besties but nothing was as bad as made out to be.

RUPALI GANGULY COMES CLEAN ON RIVALRY

The actress said that disagreements were bound to happen as they worked together for 12 to 14 hours on a daily basis. She agreed that Sudhanshu Pandey and she were not the best of buddies. Rupali Ganguly said a TV set functions like a family and fights are natural. She admitted that they fought a lot. The actress told ETimes TV, "We fight a lot with each other, I am being very honest but after 3 days we sit and chill together. It is bound to happen because we both are very strong individuals."

SUDHANSHU PANDEY CLEARS THE AIR

Sudhanshu Pandey said that when people got news from the media and other unverified sources, they tend to believe everything as the truth. He told fans to come and see how the team of Anupamaa functions. He said mutual respect is what brings a good performance from all actors. He said a TV set does not remain a workplace as actors literally live there. It is like a second home.

Sudhanshu Pandey has spoken about this on many occasions. He has said that it is good fun most of the times. On the show, we can see that Anupamaa is finally living her life as an independent and truly single woman. The show has taken a leap. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) are staying together.