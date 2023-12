Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has grabbed all the attention. The show is one of the most loved but now the TRPs of the show have dropped. Anupamaa has lost its top position on the TRP charts and one of the reasons is Samar's death sequence shown. Hence, to make up for the low TRPs, the makers have decided to go for a leap. The promo of the leap has released and we finally see Anupamaa reaching America. She is all alone there and has to face many difficulties. Anupamaa works as a waitress at a restaurant and we also see Anuj in America with his Choti Anu. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa star Nidhi Shah willing to enter Bigg Boss 17? Here's what she has to say

Anuj and Anupamaa's separation will be shown post leap and fans are already disappointed about it. Recently, we saw Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra returning to the show. Nidhi revealed that she has returned as the leap of the show needs a back story. Also Read - Anupamaa: Harshad Chopda's THIS Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai costar to enter Rupali Ganguly starrer post leap

Anupamaa, Kinjal, Choti Anu and Pari's accident

In the recent episodes, we saw Kinjal, Anupamaa, Choti Anu and Pari meeting with an accident. The car accident takes place because of Choti Anu's jealousy. She does not like Anupamaa holding Pari and hence goes to disturbance Kinjal when they meet with an accident. The car hits a tree and is about the fall off from the cliff. Anupamaa asks Choti Anu to open the car door and get out. Also Read - Anupamaa: Shweta Tiwari's Main Hoon Aparajita costar to enter the Rupali Ganguly starrer post leap

However, the doors get locked and Anupamaa somehow throws Kinjal out and hands over Pari to her. She then comes out and saves Choti Anu. Vanraj and the Shahs start blaming Anupamaa for the accident and Anuj brings her back home.

Choti Anu and Anuj blame Anupamaa

However, we will see that Choti Anu will blame Anupamaa for saving her last and Anuj will also blame Anupamaa of ignoring Choti Anu. This will lead to the leap in the show. However, fans have not liked Anuj blaming Anupamaa for this. People have mixed reaction to this scene. Some feel Anupamaa always ignores the Kapadia family for the Shahs.

Some feel Anuj should not have said that. A few also slammed the makers for spoiling the character of Choti Anu. People have called it boring and feel there is nothing left in the show now.

Fans slam the makers for a boring track

One of the users wrote, "Today it's clear that noone literally NOONE consider #Anupamaa as CA's mother! Not this fd not even her family...It's just that ki if you're wife of Anuj kapadia prove your love towards your husband's daughter!!"

Today it's clear that noone literally NOONE consider #Anupamaa as CA's mother! Not this fd not even her family...

It's just that ki if you're wife of Anuj kapadia prove your love towards your husband's daughter!! — OldSchoolMunda (@FavYour36317) December 17, 2023

Another user wrote, "Anuj loves anupamaa but will always prefer chhoti over her.. Anupamaa has to prove him everytime that chhoti is important for her too.. Its hightime to end this relation #anupamaa #anujkapadia"

Anuj loves anupamaa but will always prefer chhoti over her.. Anupamaa has to prove him everytime that chhoti is important for her too.. Its hightime to end this relation#anupamaa#anujkapadia — SURABHI JAIN (@SURABHHI7627311) December 17, 2023

Yes Anu doesn't deserve Anuj because she was, is and will be enough for herself. If she can live 5 years without any of her rishtas so she can live her whole life happily without toxicity too. So please after showing this no reunion, makers.#Anupamaa #Anujkapadia — ? (@pranjali_11) December 17, 2023

As Parents I Wud Agree 2 Dis But Not As a HUSBAND. Coz He Was The 1 to Bring CA In their Life, So he's Having Dat Higher End Of Responsibility Towards CA. He Shud Definitely Look After Her.

I wouldn't Agree that He Need Redemption AS A HUSBAND !#Anupamaa Is Worst In Both Cases!! — Adhira (@AdhiraMoonchild) December 17, 2023

In #dkp world

If a guy says he loves for 26 years promises fairytale , forever together pledges his than, man, dhan forever, wants one with all baggage, does shayaris Run ... in the opposite direction ! He is just a red flag dressed in green !#Anupamaa — RupA? ( Fan account) (@NewKmusic77) December 17, 2023

#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia is stuck in the middle but I really want him to choose Choti this time. The child really needs him. Anupamaa needs to learn that playing victim card every single time ain’t going to work. — Yous9804 (@yous9804600331) December 17, 2023

As parents to CA, BOTH NEED REDEMPTION#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — Shraddha Nayak (@Shraddh79524115) December 17, 2023

People Talking About Anuj's Redemption???? !!

It's #Anupamaa Who Need Redemption?? — Adhira (@AdhiraMoonchild) December 17, 2023

Khair paiso ki kabhi fikar Anuj ne nai ki Jaise shahs ne baar baar Anupamaa ko use kiya hai Aur Kapadia house me Anupamaa ki taraf se Anuj ka hua hai Koi banda kitna samjhe....#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn — Dr_Dip (@MaanDips19) December 17, 2023

#Anujkapadia #MaAn #Anupamaa #Dkp #rajanshahi...WORST WRITER PADAMSHRI GOES TO ANUPAMA

THIS YEAR FOR CREATIVE WRITING AND DIRECTOR FOR SHOWCASING SHIT TO AUDIENCE...ZABARDASTI KA MAAN SEPARATION FULL OF WRONG MESSAGES ..BOYCOTT THIS SHIT AUDIENCE YE NAHI सुधारने वाले — Ruchi Bansal (@RuchiBa28024875) December 17, 2023

#Anupamaa Since start of the yr, DKP wanted to hv leads' seperation , maybe fr dragging show,maybe channel pressure, whether it made sense or not .In ITV it is usually through 3rd angle, here it wasnt going to make sense bcz of Anuj's backstory of 26 saal ka pyaar[1/2] — Gauri Sood (@Gsindia_23) December 17, 2023

Exactly this has been my problem with the character. I have said it a million times he is part of the problem and am so sick of him only blaming just her. CA mentioned what his mom has been doing to both of them as well yet he did not lift one single finger #Anupamaa https://t.co/bDj18BCbm7 — me (@bibi6970) December 17, 2023

Choti's feelings aren't wrong; had it been her own kids in her shoes, they would have reacted similarly. Any mind would respond alike in such situation. How Anu saved them is commendable, but Choti was inside the car with jammed doors and a cliff.#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn — ??????: ᴛʜᴇ ᴍᴀꜱᴏᴏᴍ ᴋɪᴅ? ࣪˖ ִֶָ? (@iamsahaara) December 17, 2023

PCs are always misleading but if it is as simple as #Anupamaa asking #AnujKapadia whether he also thinks that she has ignored him & CA & he says yes, then where is the lie? It is not a blame game just a fact. — ??????? ???????? ? (@rakheeharlalka) December 17, 2023

Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Alpana Buch, Muskan Bamne, Adhik Mehta, Apara Mehta, Ashlesha Savant, and others are also a part of Anupamaa.