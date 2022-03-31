Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa is trying hard to break the stereotypes and the societal norms that hamper the freedom of a woman. In the show, she has decided to give life a second chance and get married to Anuj Kapadia. He has been in love with her since their college days, however, Anupamaa has recently realised that she has feelings for him. While she decided to get married for the second time, Anupamaa is facing a lot of backlash from people. Shah family is against her decision and in a recent episode, we saw Anupamaa giving it back to everyone with full power. Especially, Vanraj. Also Read - Chris Rock breaks silence on the Will Smith slap incident from Oscars 2022; it is not what you would expect

In a monologue, Rupali Ganguly shut everyone down and mentioned that it is her life, her choice. Fans are now comparing her Pushpa star and even using the famous dialogue, 'Flower nahi, fire hai' to praise her. Check out some reactions below: Also Read - Animal: Is THIS the reason why Rashmika Mandanna chose Ranbir Kapoor's film over Thalapathy Vijay's next?

So so proud of Anu finally,taking a stand for herself and not letting the toxic people walk over her or her decisions

First, with the marriage decision and now putting each toxic member in their place .

Anu was fire today ????#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/eJUljqjgUI — Poo ? (@DeewaniLadki01) March 29, 2022

That’s another nice episode today! Anuj ki #Anupamaa is on fire today.From calling her family an embarrassment to telling everyone how they don’t value her ,how she is not mahaan ?&how Anu doesn’t live for society ?&important life lesson abt self respect.Loved today’s episode — phalguni (@Falguni1802) March 30, 2022

First wicket down and Guess who it was- Rakhi Dave ??

And now that's how real savage and entertainment queen gives back ?#anupamaa was on fire today ???pic.twitter.com/2bTGo2Cu71 — nidz_mehtz (@nidzmehtz) March 29, 2022

Well, indeed Anupamaa was on fire as she fought for her right to be happy in life. Stay tuned for more updates. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ziddi Dil Maane Naa and more - 5 TV shows that are not on TRP Top 10 but deserve attention from fans