Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa is trying hard to break the stereotypes and the societal norms that hamper the freedom of a woman. In the show, she has decided to give life a second chance and get married to Anuj Kapadia. He has been in love with her since their college days, however, Anupamaa has recently realised that she has feelings for him. While she decided to get married for the second time, Anupamaa is facing a lot of backlash from people. Shah family is against her decision and in a recent episode, we saw Anupamaa giving it back to everyone with full power. Especially, Vanraj. Also Read - Chris Rock breaks silence on the Will Smith slap incident from Oscars 2022; it is not what you would expect
In a monologue, Rupali Ganguly shut everyone down and mentioned that it is her life, her choice. Fans are now comparing her Pushpa star Allu Arjun and even using the famous dialogue, 'Flower nahi, fire hai' to praise her. Check out some reactions below: Also Read - Animal: Is THIS the reason why Rashmika Mandanna chose Ranbir Kapoor's film over Thalapathy Vijay's next?
Well, indeed Anupamaa was on fire as she fought for her right to be happy in life. Stay tuned for more updates. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ziddi Dil Maane Naa and more - 5 TV shows that are not on TRP Top 10 but deserve attention from fans
