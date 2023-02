Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show Anupamaa is one of the TOP TV shows. Every week, without fail, Anupamaa leads the TRP chart. However, the online audience watching the show is not that happy with Anupamaa and the character of Anupamaa. Of late, the TV show has taken a dramatic turn. Recently, we saw Anupamaa's oldest son Toshu getting a paralytic attack. He is bound to a wheelchair. And now, Anupamaa is back to living with the Shahs. It is this thing which the fans of the show that are hating. And they minced no words to criticise the ongoing track. Also Read - TRP Report Week 6: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin back on no 2, Anupamaa proves to have permanent place in audience hearts [Check TOP 5 TV shows]

Anupamaa: Anu returns to the Shah household

Of late, Anupamaa has been trending online and grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for all the wrong reasons. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Baa coming to the Kapadia house and begging Anu (Rupali Ganguly) to come back to the Shah house. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is not happy with Baa emotionally blackmailing Anu but he understands her situation. Anu asks Anuj if she can go and look after Toshu. Also Read - Anupamaa: 'Heartthrob Gaurav Khanna' trends with full power as Anuj Kapadia's sheer talent impresses all [VIEW TWEETS]

Anupamaa fans SLAM the makers and Anupamaa

Fans are extremely unhappy with the ongoing track. This is not the first time that Anupamaahas left her house (Kapadia) and went back to the Shahs to take care of them. Despite the Shahs consisting of grown-up adults, the house cannot be managed without Anupamaa. The latter has divorced Vanraj and has now her own life but the Anupamaa has always run to the Shah household on the smallest of things. And while fans understand that Toshu is Anupamaa's son too, the latter leaving behind a young kid time and again has irked fans to a whole new level. Fans have slammed the makers for regressive content and Anupamaa as a character is getting trolled as well. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Anupamaa Twist: Vanraj creates ruckus at Kavya's work, Barkha WARNS Anu-Anuj about Maya

Lol #Anupamaa kitna natak krti h CA ki maa banne ka ?.. ex se man bharta nhi chali h doosro ko gyan dene Any other mom in Anupamaa>>>> Nakli maa Anu ?? Ye Shah ko hi deserve krti h .. Progression k name pr bs Anuj ki zindagi barbad ki h isne .. or sath main CA ki bhi — Pooja (@pj048669) February 17, 2023

#Anupamaa

DKP for God's sake #AnujKapadia ka EMA with MaaYa nahi dekhna hame

Ek hi shareef insan bacha hai usse to baksh do

We love #MaAn and only #MaAn — Bhavana Joshi Mehta (@BhavanaMehta19) February 17, 2023

#StarPlusStopIt

Please stop making things easy for vile people like Baa and Vanraj to get redemption and to get their way with such a foolish and dumb woman like #Anupamaa — Kavita❤MaAn (@MaAnFan7) February 17, 2023

Shahs are never shown regretting to take #Anupamaa for granted only because they are sure that their free maid is gonna be available at all times on call. I hope they atleast show #Anupamaa regret for taking #AnujKapadia granted but I am sure she will be shown as Victim as V. — ?Shweta? (@SSA110205) February 17, 2023

#StarPlusStopIt

Please stop discouraging men from marrying a divorcee with kids #Anupamaa and adopting an orphan — Kavita❤MaAn (@MaAnFan7) February 17, 2023

I might change my mind later (I am an orat ?) but this is what I am feeling right now.

I always used to feel that it would be wonderful to have a husband like Anuj. But right now I am having second thoughts. #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/xlX8wElr2N — KanShubs (@KanShubs) February 17, 2023

#StarPlusStopIt

Please stop making a mockery of women empowerment, domestic violence, abuse of women etc #Anupamaa — Kavita❤MaAn (@MaAnFan7) February 17, 2023

#StarPlusStopIt

Please stop ruining your titular character #Anupamaa who we are beginning to intensely dislike — Kavita❤MaAn (@MaAnFan7) February 17, 2023

Horrible experience with pathetic shows and horrible scripts.#Anupamaa — Sahara is determined to study? (@iamsaahara) February 17, 2023

Soooo conveniently this whole ficaso can be able to resolved without any harm causing to the character's ? but what We Are Served Maa Ki Zimedari Hain,Maa Meekly fell into the trap of unnecessary manipulation? SHAME ON DKP? #Anupamaa https://t.co/aaHcYoNvHK — CreationsNida?(ManitjouraStanner) (@ManitianF) February 17, 2023

Still watch #Anupamaa only and only for #AnujKapadia who is the only attraction and a magnet who keeps drawing us back https://t.co/GKFT5IJVIy — Kavita❤MaAn (@MaAnFan7) February 17, 2023

#Anupamaa #anupama The very mahaan MAA (who has heart only for her very grown up abusive children) was so shocked and shattered to know Toshu ka sir phoot gaya. But when she goes to SH, her priority is making tea for everyone. The mahaan MAA doesnt rush to take a look at Toshu.. — Kashishhhhhh (SSRF) (@Kashishhhhhh1) February 17, 2023

#Anupamaa

Also this show respects none of the profession just to glorify maa. Maa does everything instead of consulting professionals and hiring professionals. — Kamala Shettigar (@ShettigarKamala) February 17, 2023

It's funny when she says HER biological children and adopted child holds the same position in her life?,

YET,EVERY SINGLE TIME for past 6months+ HER ACTIONS clearly shows Biological Children come first???

"Words starts to loose Value when actions don't match"?#Anupamaa — Soulful? (@TwwinkleeBeelle) February 17, 2023

So finally Anupama is back to the place where she really deserves to be..this character is beyond repair now...she has become a big JOKE n the audacity of this show makers to present her as the face of women empowerment is so insulting to all the women #Anupamaa @ketswalawalkar — shree (@iamssp) February 17, 2023

#Anupamaa

Sadly haan 2 din se crap hua haina tabse. Jab neend nahi aati tab — Kamala Shettigar (@ShettigarKamala) February 17, 2023

Wrong darling.

We were thrilled when they got married and wanted them to live happily ever after. But #Anupamaa has herself destroyed the magical life she could have had with #AnujKapadia. And we now dislike her because she keeps hurting him and takes foolish decisions alone https://t.co/MPatCTfUAk — Kavita❤MaAn (@MaAnFan7) February 17, 2023

Acc to besharm dkp

Rape victim ko heal dance krta h

Mentally ill like muku ko dance krta h ab paralysed patient bhi dance se thik hoga

Doctors h hi kyu phir

Doctors Toshu thik hoga guarantee nhi de sake but #Anupamaa thik kar degi

Physiotherapy thodi chaiye toshu ko — शालिनी?? (@SweetestGirl022) February 17, 2023

DKP, you really have hit a jackpot with your starcast except 1 person

They act convincingly to justify your utter rubbish/garbage/ridiculous plots.

They are trying their best by coming out with lives/bts/scripts, sadly they are being let down by you guys! Utter shame!#Anupamaa — Known Stranger (@aknownstranger_) February 17, 2023

In the next episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anupamaa taking leave of the Shahs and telling Baa that she is going to take perform her other role in Kapadia House, that of Anu's mother and the Queen. On the other hand, Choti Anu is enjoying her time with Anuj and Maya.