Rupali Ganguly is a pretty popular face in the TV industry. She has proved herself to be a star performer by playing characters like Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and now the lead character Anupama in the TV show Anupamaa. Rupali hails from a filmy background as her father was a filmmaker. But she has had her struggle. In a recent interview, she opened up on the times when her family was literally on the streets as her father lost money in films.

recalls the past

In an interview with ETimes, Rupali Ganguly shared that her family went through a major crisis as her father's films tanked at the box office. She stated that she had to do odd jobs like that of a waitress to support her family. She also spoke about the casting couch in the film industry. The only reason why she could get into acting was that she promised her father that she will not lose her dignity. She was quoted saying, "At that time in the film industry casting couch was very prevalent. I had a film background but I had promised my father that I won't ever lose my dignity and that's how he allowed me to become a heroine. But then I couldn't handle how the industry worked then, especially the casting couch thing. I decided I can't deal with it."

She mentioned that she used to get Rs 180 as she worked as a waitress through her college. She did hotel management and was working while studying. Rupali also revealed how she got her first TV show. She started working with Rajan Shahi. She walked from Worli to just to give the audition.

Rupali Ganguly's succes

With all the struggle and hardwork, Rupali Ganguly now is one of the most sort after actress in the TV industry. Her show Anupamaa is among the highest TRP raking shows ever. Recently her video of dancing with had gone viral. Check it out below:

