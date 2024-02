Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has been the talk of the town ever since the show took a leap. Post the leap we saw Anupamaa reaching America to work at a restaurant. Anuj is also in America and he stays with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. Anuj is engaged to Shruti and is very soon going to marry her. Aadhya hates Anupamaa as she feels Anupamaa left her all alone always. She does not want Anupamaa back in Anuj and her life and hence gets shocked to see her in America. She then urges Anuj and Shruti to get married soon. Aadhya hates Anupamaa to the core and tries everything to keep her away from Anuj. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj sends mogra flowers to Anu after hearing that she is unwell

However, Anuj and Anupamaa do come face to face. Anuj feels happy and shares it with Aadhya. He wants Anupamaa back in his life but Aadhya tells him that she never wants this to happen. She tells Anuj that he will lose his daughter if he brings back Anupamaa. Also Read - Iconic Gold Awards 2024 winners: Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Mohit Malik and others win big

Aadhya speaks a lot against Anupamaa and Anuj warns her not to disrespect her mother. But Aadhya meets Anupamaa and asks her to stay away from their life now. Aadhya's hate for Anupamaa has been growing and people are not liking it. Many have trolled Aadhya for it.

However, talking about the real life, Rupali Ganguly and Aurra Bhatnagar aka Aadhya share a sweet bond. Yes, they are quite close in real and that is visible in their first reel together. They shared a dance reel together and Rupali wrote, "On @aurrabhatnagarbadoni ‘s demand PS- Gaane ka matlab meri grown up Bebli se puchna! #reels #feelitreelit #reelsinstagram #fyp #jaimahakaal #anupama #rupaliganguly"

Take look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

As soon as they posted the reel, fans started commenting on it that they want to see Anupamaa and Aadhya's bond in the show soon. One of the users wrote, "Rups looking So Cute And I Really Want To See Maa - Beti Bond Anu - Adaya Bond." People have also called them cute and have showered love on their reel.

They also said that they want to see Rupali Ganguly making a reel with Gaurav Khanna as well. The user wrote, "@rupaliganguly Mam please make a reel with @gauravkhannaofficial Sir. It's been so long Where are #MaanDay special contents?? Why you guys are not making reels together???"

Talking about Anupamaa, the show also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal and others.