Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have been loved in Anupamaa. The jodi of Anupamaa and Anuj is the talk of the town. Their crackling chemistry and the love story on the show have impressed the audience. People love watching this pairing on-screen. Anuj and Anupamaa are the ideal jodi and we have also seen their off-screen bond has been great. Rupali and Gaurav used to share so many pictures and BTS videos together and it was fun to watch their off-screen masti. Post Anuj-Anupamaa's separation in the show, we did not see many of the #MaAn scenes in the show and fans have been waiting for it. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Shruti catches Anuj and Anu red handed; is shaken with his love confession for ex-wife

Is something not right between Rupali and Gaurav?

Moreover, the actors have also not been posting any pictures together on social media. Now, a report on X says that the two are now quite uncomfortable shooting together. Film and Television critic, Salil Sand took to Instagram to share his views on the latest Anuj-Anupamaa scene. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anu wants to end her life; Anuj gets forced by Aadhya to spend time with Shruti

In the latest scene, we see Anupamaa and Anuj speaking about whatever had happened in their relationship since a few years. Salil Sand feels that the actors are uncomfortable shooting together and that is visible on-screens as well. However, why has he said so is not clear yet.

His wrote, "It’s so apparent that both #RupaliGanguly and #GauravKhanna are so uncomfortable shooting together!! Boss Camera Kabhi Jhoot Nahin Bol Sakta!! Abb Isse Zayad Bola Toh Gossip Waala Scene Hoga!! Best Keep Quite!! #Anupama Mata Ki Jai Ho!!"

It’s so apparent that both #RupaliGanguly and #GauravKhanna are so uncomfortable shooting together!! Boss Camera Kabhi Jhoot Nahin Bol Sakta!! Abb Isse Zayad Bola Toh Gossip Waala Scene Hoga!! Best Keep Quite!! #Anupama Mata Ki Jai Ho!! — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) February 11, 2024

Well, we do not know what the truth and would wait for Rupali or Gaurav to clear it. Talking about the cast of the show, it also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Alpana Buch, Vaquar Shaikh, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Madalsa Sharma, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.