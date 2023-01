Anupamaa fans are finally happy. The romantic date between Gaurav Khanna (Anuj Kapadia) and Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa) has warmed hearts. We know the lady felt guilty about ignoring Anuj for a long time. She was too caught in issues of the Shah family. The date was a wonderful one where Anuj also gave a loving kiss to Anupamaa. In the coming days, there will be more upheavals but as of now, there is bliss in paradise. We also saw a segment where a friend of Anuj came and told Anupamaa how sad Anuj was when he could not get hitched to her. Also Read - Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna to Niti Taylor-Parth Samthaan: TV jodis who set the temperature soaring with their kissing scenes in shows

Anupamaa described the 25 years of her married life like walking on a minefield. She said she had to take every step carefully and under the direction of someone. Viewers have loved the dialogues. The presence of the childhood friend was also liked immensely. Take a look at the reactions.... Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj and Anupamaa get intimate, share a passionate kiss; leave MaAn fans asking for more

Last 2 lines of d caption sums up d entire feeling and pain of Anupamaa. I actually don't know how 2 put it but her pain cld be felt??? Beautifully written @dreamwalking_ ?#Anupamaa #MaAn #Anujkapadia https://t.co/s3v3txSaM8 — yuvanaa (@yuvanaa9) January 9, 2023

It's just almost a day since Anuj is like this. Still she is too vulnerable to say... Pyaar kum mat kijiye. This shows what she craved for, for last 26 yrs#RupaliGanguly Feeling dis girl's pain?#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/tvCU2fjg7R — dreamwalking✨ (@dreamwalking_) January 9, 2023

This is so true and I’m crying now ?? Damn its just one day & she got dead scared of loosing him Imagine how difficult it would have been walking out of a 25yr old relationships where she felt that she was in love but was wrong & how?? #anupamaa https://t.co/AnneKhuwqo — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) January 9, 2023

This part was so cute ?

Dhiraj Bhai teasing ANUJ

Anuj feeling pride in getting his love his Wife"Anupama Anuj Kapadia? Anu happily lost in seeing his Anuj laughing wholeheartedly☺️ Dhiraj Bhai we love you ❤️❤️#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/RQ3FoOP4Is — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) January 9, 2023

Anuj got to see his Anu in different light & so did Anu. She has never seen him laugh wholeheartedly in a while. Rishtey & Kaand sambhalte hue they both lost themselves somewhere. It isn't always romance bt the talk they used to have ek dusre ke liye#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn — MaAn (@MaAn37773430) January 9, 2023

The writers of the show are getting immense praise on social media. The constant tracks involving Pakhi, Adhik, Kinjal, Kavya and other members have become a headache. This has come as a relief. Also Read - TOP TV News Weekly Recap: Sheezan M Khan's family breaks silence in Tunisha Sharma suicide case, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot get verbal lashing on Bigg Boss 16 and more