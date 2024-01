Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have made smashing comebacks on the TRP charts. They have shown us that Rajan Shahi knows the pulse of his audience and the art of sustaining a long running show. In Anupamaa, we are seeing that Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa is finally in the US. Even Anuj Kapadia is there as a flourishing businessman who is about to get married once again to a new woman. The makers have roped in Barrister Babu actress Aurra Bhatnagar to play the role of adolescent Choti Anu. The high TRPs have revived cheer in the fandom. Also Read - Anupamaa: Chandni Bhagwanani aka new Pakhi gets candid on bond with Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey [Exclusive]

Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly fans rejoice

Team Gaurav Khanna feels his entry brought in the audience. This time, we had a stunning entry of Anuj on a bike. His fan girls had wanted such a macho look for him on the show. In the mean time, Anupamaa fans believe that the solo journey of the leading lady got back the lost viewership. In between, there was too much focus on the affairs of other family members. Fans hated it when she got the Shah household to live with Anuj Kapadia in Kapadia Mansion.

Track of Anuj and Aadhya Kapadia

Track of Anuj and Aadhya Kapadia

Now everyone is waiting for the reunion of MaAn. The show had TRPs of over 4 when their tracks were shown. Rajan Shahi has shown us yet again what his team and he are capable of. Viewers can expect a lot of twists and turns in the coming episodes of the show.