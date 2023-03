Anupamaa fans are on cloud nine. The makers have given them an unexpected romantic sequence that has hit all the right notes. MaAn can be seen dressed in white. The couple had been staying away for a long time. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) was away in the Shah House looking after Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra) who is recovering from a paralytic attack. This created some friction between Anupamaa and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). Fans did not like how Maya (Chhavi Pandey) got close to Anuj in this period. But the recent sensuous romance between the couple has come a special surprise on Holi. Also Read - From Anupamaa-Anuj to Abhimanyu-Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Which TV jodi's dynamics have got you invested? Vote Now

As we know, Maaya had been an ultimatum by Anupamaa. She has said that she will go away from their house. Anuj planned a romantic surprise for Anupamaa on her birthday. The fans have loved this impromptu romance between the two. Take a look at tweets...

I’m at work and I am hardly working ???????? my mind is stuck I no longer know how to function as a normal human being ♥️♥️♥️??? and I am not mad about it at all. Aaaahhhhh #MaAn ♥️♥️????✨✨ — Aleya (@Aleya_siddiqui_) March 7, 2023

Uff uff uff!! #MaAn set the screens on fire! #AnujKapadia bought a star for his #Anupamaa n Anu's gujarathi dhimak suggesting to buy the plot on Chand in CA's name! The song, the sharmaana, #MaAn in white!! I am dead!! Thanks Anuj for giving so much happiness for Anu! pic.twitter.com/2tHscwSqp4 — Edangel (@AngelinaEdangel) March 7, 2023

In the coming days, we will see that Maya kidnaps Choti Anu. After this, Anuj falls sick. On the other hand, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will fume after seeing Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) getting close to Anirudh.