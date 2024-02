Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa recently took a big leap. Post the leap, Anuj and Anupamaa were separated. Anuj stayed with Aadhya aka Choti Anu in America. He got engaged to his friend, Shruti. Anupamaa also reached America to cook at a restaurant as a cook. She faced a lot in the beginning but later found a good job at Spice and Chutney restaurant owned by Yashdeep in America. However, Aadhya hates Anupamaa and is worried after seeing her in America. She wants Anupamaa to stay away from Anuj and hence wants Anuj to marry Shruti as soon as possible. But Anuj and Anupamaa have met and Anuj still wants her in his life. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Shruti cancels her wedding with Anuj; Yashdeep cannot control his feelings towards Anu

Shruti also gets to know the truth but Anupamaa does not want to be in his life as she knows Aadhya hates her. Anupamaa is getting support in Yashdeep who has developed feelings for her. The entry of Vaquar Shaikh in Anupamaa has turned out to be a big twist. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly reveals how she gave her first audition for the Rajan Shahi show

Anupamaa and Yashdeep's reel together

People are not very happy with Anuj and Anupamaa's separation and now want Anupamaa to live happily with Yashdeep. A section of fans are now shipping for #AnuDeep instead of #MaAn. Rupali Ganguly and Vaquar Shaikh's friendship is like a breathe of fresh air in the show.

Fans are loving this bond. Now, Rupali Ganguly and Vaquar Shaikh have shared a reel together. Sunny Sadhwani aka Vikram is also in the reel. They have been singing a song and it is a fun reel. Sharing the reel, Vaquar Shaikh wrote, "FROM THE HOUSE OF SPICE & CHUTNEY… THE UNSYNCED MELODY."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaquar Shaikh (@imvaquarshaikh)

Fans love #AnuDeep reel

Fans have loved their first reel together. One of the users wrote, "OMG finally #AnuDeep in a reel together also this cutest trio!!! And ds is legit so cute and espec. in the last #RupaliGanguly's smile awleee #Anupamaa"

OMG finally #AnuDeep in a reel together also this cutest trio!!!??

And ds is legit so cute and espec. in the last #RupaliGanguly's smile awleee ??#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/cljX4Zzmjx — .??????? (@rupaliblessings) February 18, 2024

Another user wrote, "Yess...I was patiently waiting for this. I knew RG and VS will rock singing together.. And the first reel we got is a singing one only.. How did they read my mind. Such a fun and cute reel it is. Thanks a ton.

And #RupaliGanguly u r a beautiful singer#Anupamaa #AnuDeep"

Yess...I was patiently waiting for this??

I knew RG and VS will rock singing together.. And the first reel we got is a singing one only.. How did they read my mind??

Such a fun and cute reel it is.

Thanks a ton.

And #RupaliGanguly u r a beautiful singer??#Anupamaa #AnuDeep pic.twitter.com/iQwd6HlulT — dreamwalking✨ (@dreamwalking_) February 18, 2024

This is cutest thing to start a day ..

Sorry boys but #RupaliGanguly

Stole the show with her cuteness..?

Undoubtedly This trio becoming our fav onscreen and Offscreen ♥️#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly #Ashan #Yashdeep #Bhaveshbhai pic.twitter.com/fubVMxtuLu — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) February 18, 2024

Pyaar humhein kis mod pe le aaya Deepu uncle ko pkaa kuch ho gya h ?? ?#Anupamaa #anudeep #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/F1V9NkXgo1 — sonia choudhary (@Sc7837552Sonia) February 18, 2024

Cutest trio of spice and chutney ? 1st reel of #AnuDeep ,look at the smile of @TheRupali ??? and look at the beautiful sari ,she is wearing ❤️pls take off that cardigans #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/PQU8t24zjc — Neha (@nehalovesDVD) February 18, 2024

#AnuDeep convo is just so calming He’s calm & listens & doesn’t push her. States facts &she very naturally opens up with her inner turmoil

What a relief it was to see K texted YD Wouldn’t hv like her staying back but Pari indeed is the one #anupamaa needs to not breakdown further — RupA? ( Fan account) (@NewRupa) February 15, 2024

Dil ki baat juba pe aa he gye akhir ?? Bahu Bane ke chakkar me h biji ke not bad haa ? Mamu control yours feelings otherwise friendship bhi Tut jayge anu se#Anupamaa #anudeep #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/DVGFLjvnjk — sonia choudhary (@Sc7837552Sonia) February 19, 2024

Anupamaa also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Alpana Buch, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Madalsa Sharma, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.