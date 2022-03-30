Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly expresses gratitude as she wins Best Actress at BollywoodLife Awards 2022; Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani congratulate her

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly won the Best Actress (TV) Award at the BollywoodLife Awards 2022. The actress who received her trophy recently posted a heartfelt note expressing gratitude.