is winning hearts as Anupamaa and how! Ever since the show began, Rupali Ganguly has been leaving the audience in awe with her performance. Rupali has been sweeping away awards on awards for her stint as Anupamaa and, guess what? This year at the BollywoodLife Awards 2022, Rupali Ganguly lifted the Best Actress (TV) trophy again. The actress took to her Instagram handle to express gratitude for the same. Rupali has been playing Anupama since 2020. No other actress would have played Anupamaa with such perfection as Rupali.

Coming back to Rupali's Instagram post. The actress posted two pictures with the BollywoodLife Awards Trophy for Best Actress. Rupali thanked her kid and her husband and also the whole cast and crew of Anupamaa. "Thank u …..Ashwin and my little Rudransh. Rajan, the writers, directors, creatives, DOP, editors, cast members and the entire unit of Anupamaa. @starplus for giving me a dream platform always - from Simran to Monisha to Anupamaa. Every person who loves, supports, blesses and encourages me to the world they r fans - to me they r my support system. Thank u. Thank u @ibollywoodlife for this recognition." Her heartfelt note read. Check Rupali Ganguly's post below:

Meanwhile, the current track of Anupamaa focuses on the dilemma that Anu has to face over her second marriage. While she wants to spend her life with Anuj aka , Anupamaa was a little hesitant. However, she is now sure and doesn't care about what others have to say. Even if she is being a grandmother soon, Anupamaa is not going to back out from her wedding with Anuj. She announced her decision in front of the Shahs as well. MaAn fans are super happy to see Anupamaa and Anuj together.