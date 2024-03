Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is one of the best TV shows. It is getting all the love ever since it began and has been the TRP topper. Rupali Ganguly has been appreciated for her performance as Anupamaa. Nobody can ever imagine someone else as Anupamaa. Rupali has set the bar high for all the others as she has been phenomenal in the show. She has beautifully brought out the emotions of a simple housewife being ignored and disrespected by her husband, mother-in-law, and her kids. Rupali made everyone cry with her acting. She has portrayed every emotion so well. We have all known her as the cute Monisha Sarabhai from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Nobody thought that she could be Anupamaa who would rule the hearts of the audience. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Not Anuj or Yashdeep but Vanraj to rescue Anu? Will he send Toshu to jail?

Rupali Ganguly on dealing with mother's guilt

Rupali has worked hard for Anupamaa and that is visible on-screen. She has to shoot for long hours as the episodes are telecast every day. Rupali has always said that her husband, Ashwin Verma supported her to take up Anupamaa and he told her he would look after their son, Rudransh. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj chooses to help Anu over Shruti; Will this create a rift between him and Aadhya?

Rupali has always given him the credits for being supportive. Now, speaking to Pinkvilla, Rupali has opened up about dealing with mother's guilt as she shoots for long hours leaving Rudransh. She shared that she leaves her six-and-a-half-year-old at home and television is like twelve hours a day and in Mumbai, there is a lot of traffic also.

She shared, "So leaving your son at home and him not having a mother who has stuck with you always. And suddenly, the child goes 'Bapu, I want this, I want that'. At times, it gets like Arey, yeh mujhe puchta hi nahi hai. It feels like I don't exist in his life."

She shared that the whole guilt is there all the time and then you try to overcompensate. She said that the guilt of leaving your child for work and not being there for him is always there. However, Rupali added that the production house is very considerate and gives her leaves on important occasions but the guilt is always there.

Talking about Anupamaa, we recently saw Anu getting arrested for stealing a diamond necklace which was actually stolen by Toshu. Anupamaa is in jail and Anuj, Yashdeep try hard to get her out.

Anupamaa also stars Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.