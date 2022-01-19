Anupamaa is currently the highest TRP raking show of the Indian Television industry. Fans are totally in love with the chemistry shared by it lead stars played by and . The actress essays the role of Anu who comes from a simple background but is a woman of principles. Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj Kapadia who is her childhood friend and is deeply in love with her. Anu was first married to Vanraj played by . However, after getting rediculed constantly, she decided to take a stand against Vanraj and part ways. Now, fans are excited to see Anu and Anuj growing close. Adding to the excitement is THIS behind-the-scene video that shows Rupali and Gaurav's off-screen chemistry. Also Read - Excited for Shaheer Sheikh-Rajan Shahi's new show? Here is some LATEST update on the same [Exclusive]

Rupali and Gaurav have shot for a romantic sequence which is supposedly a dream sequence. In the video we see Anuj resting his head on Anu's lap while they are in a garden. Rupali is then seen fixing Gaurav's hair and fans are totally in aww of their chemistry. Watch their video below:

MaAn, as they are fondly known as, indeed share a sizzling chemistry that is sweet to watch. Fans are sharing videos and pictures of the cute moments shared by MaAn and are calling Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna as the best onscreen duo. We can't agree more! Mavika's entry has also added a lot of drama to the show. For more updates from Tellyland, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.