Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the most loved show. The show began in 2020 and has been the TRP topper since then. The show has earned a loyal fan following and the story of a simple housewife touched the hearts of millions. Rupali has been excellent as Anupamaa in the show. She has portrayed the emotions so well that it is impossible to see anyone else as Anupamaa now.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

She has earned many fans and her chemistry with Gaurav Khanna is the talk of the town. They are one of the best on-screen jodis of telly town. Rupali has received many awards for her performance in Anupamaa. Yesterday, she received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award. The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024 happened yesterday in Mumbai at Taj Lands End.

Rupali's flaunts her prestigious award

Rupali won the Best Actress award in the Television series for Anupamaa. This is the third consecutive year she received the Best Actress title. Yes, it is a hat-trick for the lady.

She took to Instagram to share her pictures with the trophy and thanked Rajan Shahi, Deepa Shahi for giving her the role of Anupamaa. Rupali flaunted the beautiful trophy and wrote, "Every award is special but a hattrick is definitely extra special. Thank you @dpiff_official for bestowing me with the Best Actress for Anupama for the third year in a row. Will strive to work harder to deserve and hope to be on your platform as a winner every year and continue the celebration every year till infinity. I fall short of words when I express my gratitude towards my makers @rajan.shahi.543 and @deepa.shahi.1428 for giving me Anupama, for @starplus in believing in Anupama, a woman who has had to fight all odds and yet shall triumph. Deepa Mam you are truely a role model for all of us women … an extremely inspirational life story…. Thank you Team Anupamaa Thank you team @directorskutproduction And before I sign off in gratitude I must thank my Maa @gangulirajani and my Pappa for being the part in me that is good @vijayganguly for being my biggest cheerleader. Last but not the least, Thank you to every person who watches Anupamaa and sends out love to us. Gratitude Universe for the blessings."

Rupali thanks husband and son

She also posted pictures with her husband, Ashwin Verma and son, Rudransh. She credited them for her win and called them her precious trophies. She wrote, "My precious trophies ,my pillars, my husband @ashwinkverma and my son Rudransh…these two men are my strength…my pride …..Familia with the prestigious @dpiff_official trophy… third in a row THU THU THU"

Take a look at the posts here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Vaquar Shaikh, Sukirti Kandpal, Alpana Buch, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Madalsa Sharma, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.