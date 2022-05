Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna fans erupt in joy after dreamy MaAn Ki Shaadi - check Twitter reactions

Anupamaa fans are shedding happy tears on social media. Finally, MaAn are getting married. aka Anupamaa looked resplendent in the classic Gujarati bride look of red and white. aka Anuj Kapadia rocked a red sherwani. Toshu and Samar became the best men for their mom on this special day. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa was a very happy bride as she sang and danced in her bridal walk. The makers also kept away any kind of unnecessary drama. Baa and Anupamaa did not end up fighting as well. Fans are just very happy to see the beautiful nuptials. Check out the Twitter reactions... Also Read - Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to get married by the end of 2022 [Read Exclusive deets inside]

Loved loved loved Anuj entry ??? Song, choreography and him everything was PURFECTTTTT felt like dancing myself on "Meri shadi karwao"?????? Best Groom Entry ???#Anupamaa | #AnujKapadia | #Anupama | #MaAnKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/xliQDHLjzJ — ????????~ ????? ????? (@A_nushki) May 18, 2022

Had goosebumps at the entry of our queen #Anupama?..

maari beautiful looked the prettiest bride?with the glow reflecting the love of our charmer #AnujKapadia❤?❤?

MAAN KA SHUBH VIVAH#MaAnKiShaadi

#AnupamaaAnujKapadia#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #RupaliGanguly #GauravKhanna — Garima (@Garima1597) May 18, 2022

THE MOST GORGEOUS WOMAN IN THE WORLD @TheRupali never witnessed sach A beauty most good-looking BRIDE in this universe @TheRupali mesmerized everyone with your beauty ???❣#RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ekWIVI3mJU — justice for Sushant (@TeamSushantsing) May 18, 2022

Kal raat jab me ye?pics edit kar rahi thi tb mera 4 saal ka beta bolta"mumy kitttiiii sundal hai teli #anupamaa"Haaayee?Kya btau me jab wo bolaa"kitttiiii sundal hai teli anupama"feeling so emotinally ki wo mere man ki baaat janta hai ki #Anu mujje kitni pasnd hai#maAnkishadi pic.twitter.com/0pW5sDuvGz — deepika kumawat (@deepikakumawat6) May 18, 2022

Now, coz I am terribly greedy when it comes to his CRAFT, I want a somber, teary Anuj reminiscing his 27 yrs, so I can cry for the rest of my life!@ketswalawalkar give my Man his 2 minutes…no script needed, just a camera & let him make us howl? U know what he can?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/t0L3ek3pmS — GK_Musings | Ladke wale (@ShayarKapadiaa) May 18, 2022

We can see that fans are extremely delighted and moved by the wedding of the couple. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have given the show their heart and soul. Anupamaa is enjoying an undisputed run on the TRPs charts and the reign looks like it will continue... Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone sets the red carpet on fire in a Sabyasachi saree – here are the outfit details