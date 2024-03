Anupamaa is a TRP-topper and viewers cannot get over the constant drama that the lives of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) dish out. In the latest track, we will see that Anupamaa hands over Paritosh to the goons. It seems Toshu (Ashish Mehrotra) stole the necklace as he had to settle some debts. Anupamaa will be shocked to know that her own son has framed her as a thief. Fans of the show always believed that Samar and to some extent, Kinjal were the real children of Anupamaa. In the coming days, we have to see if Anuj and Anupamaa reunite in love. Also Read - Kiran Rao spills the beans on when she started dating Aamir Khan; says she wasn’t behind his divorce with Reena

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

The show might have been trolled for many reasons including how it is far away from women empowerment, the central theme of the film. On the show, it was first Vanraj, then Anuj and now Yashdeep for Anupamaa. But there are some dark, sad but real truths of Indian society that it exposes with flair. Here is a look... Also Read - Pooja Bhatt reveals Raha Kapoor has Bhatt and Kapoor clans in awe with her intelligence

Money takes precedence in modern world

The fact that Paritosh did not think twice before stealing the necklace is proof that money cane be prioritized over the purest of relationships in the modern world. Anupamaa will be shocked by the same. We have to see how she fights for justice as she is tortured by her own blood. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj chooses Anu over Aadhya; finds out Toshu is the real culprit

Moving on with kids in marriage is not easy

While we have many young people who divorce and re-marry, and celebs who have happy 'Modern Family' set-up, but it is a huge challenge for the middle class. Anupamaa has always struggled balancing children from her first marriage and Aadhya. It led to disastrous consequences. The fact that her children were grown-ups did not help much.

Traditional conditioning is hard to shake off

When Anupamaa went to live with Toshu, Kinjal and Pari for a few days at their place, she took up the role of a mother. She did this knowing that he has never been a perfect son or husband. Though we might try hard to break the shackles, traditional conditioning is hard to shake off.

Power struggles in a family can destroy families

In Anupamaa, we have see how Paritosh, Pakhi and Samar have had their own ideas of ambition and growth. This has created enough rifts. Also, the notion of blood line is very strong in Asian homes. When parents prefer one child over another, it can lead to severe self-esteem issues.

Second woman does not get respect in most cases

Though Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) ends up marrying Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) she hardly gets the respect. Whether it is Vanraj or his family members, Kavya is mostly treated as a second-class citizen. This is the reality of many homes/relationships in the world.

Women can be strongest enablers of patriarchy

We have seen time and again how Baa (Alpana Buch) has defended her son over Anupamaa even when Vanraj was completely in the wrong. Even the other women on the show are guilty of the same at some point or another.

Finally, Anupamaa proves that parent and child bonds can be very toxic

Whether it is Vanraj's concept of always making decisions for his children or Anupamaa's undue interference in their lives, Anupamaa shows that parents are not perfect all the time. Many believe this is the biggest takeaway from the show.