Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love from the audience. The emotional episodes of the show have made everyone cry. Samar's demise brought tears to everyone's eyes. It was difficult to see Anupamaa bid goodbye to her boy. Dimpy's condition was hurtful as she is pregnant with Samar's baby and now she will have to deal with everyone alone. Samar's demise brought many changes in the story.

Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) blamed Anuj for Samar's demise and everyone in the Shah family believes the same. Anupamaa knows that Anuj is not responsible for it but she isn't speaking to him. She does not hold him responsible but she is not even the same with him as she was before.

A leap in Anupamaa?

Now, as per reports in Entertainment news, Anupamaa will go through a five years leap. There will be many changes in the story post leap in the lives of Anuj, Anupamaa and Vanraj.

The Shahs and the Kapadias will be changed completely. It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show. As per the latest reports, we might also see another big problem in the show before leap.

Pakhi can never become a mother?

As per reports in India Forums, Pakhi will have to face the biggest problem in her life. She will have to go through a big issue. Pakhi who has been excited to have a baby will face the most difficult situation. She will get to know from the doctor that she can never become a mother. This will leave Pakhi shattered and Anupamaa, Vanraj will have another battle to fight for their kids.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet about this twist in the show. Talking about the latest episode, we see that Toshu, Kinjal, Pakhi and Adhik refuse to give statement in Samar’s murder case against Sonu.

Sonu and his father had threatened the Shahs and Kapadia to step down from giving any statements. They also attacked Kavya to warn the Shahs. Hence, Toshu, Kinjal, Pakhi and Adhik leave Anupamaa, Vanraj alone in their fight against Sonu.

However, Anuj comes up to support Anupamaa and Vanraj. He decides to punish those who killed Samar (Sagar Parekh).