Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows that has managed to keep audiences hooked to the screens with its unique storyline and plot. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making their show even more interesting. The makers of Anupamaa have planned for a leap and viewers will witness high-voltage drama in the show. Here's what will happen post-leap in Anupamaa.

Kavya to die amid gas cylinder blast

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Bapuji goes to visit the Shah house to meet his friend, but he leaves the gas stove on before leaving. Kavya puts her life into danger as she heads home and Anupamaa fails to inform her in time. Anupamaa will not be able to save Kavya and her unborn baby amid the gas cylinder blast.

Romil turns Anupama a's son

Anupamaa flies to America along with Anuj and gets excited to pursue her dream. Romil will help Anupamaa in her journey to America and move along with her.

Anuj's business deal in the US

Anuj plans a trip to the US and tells Anupamaa to take care of Choti Anu in America. Anu plans to celebrate Christmas in the US.

Anuj and Anupamaa's separation

With a major leap in the storyline, Anupamaa and Anuj fly to the US along with Choti Anu. Anu gets all alone in the city and is going to be left alone. Will Anuj and Anupamaa part ways?