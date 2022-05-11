Anupamaa fans are passionate about the show and how. aka Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna Anuj Kapadia are getting married. The mehendi function just happened on the show. Fans were damn upset with a number of things including the poor design of the mehendi. Anupamaa stans took to Twitter to trend STOP RUINING ANUPAMAA. The trend gained momentum over the weekend. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-AbhiRa Ki Shaadi and Anupamaa-MaAn Ki Shaadi inspired by Priyanka-Nick, and Ranbir-Alia weddings?

Now, a source close to the channel told us EXCLUSIVELY, "Yes, we saw the trend but it is nothing to worry about. We wanted to show a middle class wedding here. Anupamaa is not rich nor is Anuj Kapadia. We wanted that bit of relatability. Also, it is not a regular wedding. When the makers saw the trend, they were glad. The plan worked. Not every wedding happens with elaborate mehendi and the works in the Indian middle class. We wanted to keep it that way." Also Read - Bharti Singh already has plan set for her second baby; wants a sister for her son Golla

The surprise element was the presence of . Well, his Swayamwar show is coming on Star Bharat, which is why he came for the promotions. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa and Anupamaa - Namaste America are both being loved by the audiences. The leading lady is managing both the shoots beautifully. Also Read - Anushka Shetty's wedding prediction; astrologer spills beans about Baahubali actress' married life

Fans have really protested on a number of issues including how Anupamaa is always meek in front of Baa. Some have even slammed her for being too naive. "People should remember she is a simple middle class lady at the end of the day. Also, this is not a conventional marriage for a traditional Indian household. Yes, fans will get to see some joyful moments in the coming days," he said. Fans of shows like Anupamaa and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have complained how there is a lack of intimacy which is weird for a mature couple. and have a chemistry which is as sizzling as that of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna.