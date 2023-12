Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly who is currently seen playing the role of Anupamaa in the show Anupamaa is a big-time pet lover. She has time and again urged fans to take care of the stray dogs and also adopt Indie breeds over buying. Well, recently Rupali shared the sad news with all her fans and followers as her dog Gabbar passed away. The actress shared a reel with her pet dog Gabbar and the sweet memories she had with him. Also Read - Anupamaa shocking twist: Anu to move on with a new man in her life? Is this the end of MaAn forever?

She even penned a heartfelt note for her dog as she wrote, 'Gabbar Ganguly… Till we meet again my precious Bacchhaa…. Thank you for adopting me Thank u for choosing to come into our lives.'



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali's co-star Sudhanshu Pandey who plays the role of Vanraj in the Anupamaa show also shared a picture with Gabbar and wrote, 'My first love on Anupamaa sets, Gabbar passed away today morning. Om Shanti'. Rupali's co-stars also commented on the posts and mourned the death of Gabbar. Well, Gabbar was the most favourite dog on the set of Anupamaa and the entire cast of the show used to spend time with him.

Rupali had shared that she adopted a new puppy and brought him home. She captioned the post as, 'And this golden girl with a heart on her forehead shall Thus be called Kachori Kumari Verma.'

On the work front, Rupali is seen playing an important role in Anupamaa show and it has been topping the TRP charts. Fans love her on-screen chemistry with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia.