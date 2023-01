The TV show Anupamaa produced by Rajan Shahi is at the top of the TRP charts. For months now, the show has been ruling the chart. Fans are absolutely in love with the show and are glued to the TV screens to watch every episode of Anupamaa. In the current track, we see Rupali Ganguly aka Anu and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia working on their bond and sharing some romantic moments. In the latest episode, there's a scene where Anuj and Anu go scooter riding. Well, did you know that it is for the first time that Rupali Ganguly has ridden a scooter? Also Read - TV TRP Report Week 1: Anupamaa continues to rule in 2023; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bigg Boss 16 witness a jump in numbers [FULL LIST]

Entertainment News: Rupali Ganguly spills the beans on scooter scene

Sharing a video on her Instagram account, mentioned that the show taught her how to ride a bike. And that's something she has now ticked off her bucket list. Rupali Ganguly also stated that it was a challenging experience for her as did not have guts to ride a scooter. She mentioned that a few years ago, her cousin sister had fallen off a scooter and that is why she had no guts. She even requested the makers of the show to change the scooter scene to a cycling scene.

Rupali Ganguly further praised the director of the show and stated that he ensured that she tries it out once. He even offered to sit behind her. Rupali Ganguly further said, "The entire experience was amazing. Thanks to Anupama, the makers, Rajan Shahi and the writers, I could learn something new and exciting. I loved it and it was so exhilarating. No wonder people are so addicted to them. Riding a scooter has now been added to the list of all the new things I have learnt whilst shooting for Anupama".

Check out Rupali Ganguly- 's video below:

Well, the scene is a definite delight for MaAn fans. Rupali and Gaurav's chemistry is loved by all.