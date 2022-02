Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly is waiting for friend Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia to get his due as an ACTOR

Anupamaa is right now the most loved and popular show on television. who plays Anupamaa in the show received Best actress award in Television and he flaunted every bit of bit with only gratitude and gratitude. Rupali indeed deserves this and more feels her friend and co-star aka Anuj Kapadia. The duo has been creating waves on TV with their chemistry. And now their social media chat only shows how much they admire each other as actors. Rupali took to her Instagram and shared the pictures of her posing with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and his co-star Gaurav Khanna dropped his comment by calling her the powerhouse performer, he wrote, " Congratulations u deserve many more Rupali .. what a fabulous fantastic stupendous performer u r.. glad to get a chance to be working with such a powerhouse of a performer". Also Read - Rupali Ganguly to Neha Dhupia: TV actresses who got body-shamed for gaining weight during pregnancy

Rupali was overwhelmed with all the praise by Gaurav and replied by commenting, " I would like the same about my Anuj. I feel blessed to be working with a fantabulously mind-blowing act of yours. Waiting to see your awards journey start soon. I will be extremely proud to see my friend get his due and would surely be clapping the hardest and cheering the loudest". Indeed Rupali and Gaurav share a great bond off-screen as well. While MAan fans showered their love on the couple and couldn't stop gushing over the offscreen chemistry too. Rupali Ganguly has indeed come a long way as an actor. She gained fame with her portrayal as Monisha in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, and today she is indeed killing it as Anupamaa. Rupali took a sabbatical after becoming a mother and now she is back with a bang! Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards Red Carpet: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani pose together, Raveena Tandon and more stars add glitz and glamour on Sunday evening [PICS]