Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love from the audience. The show began in 2020 and is one of the best TV shows right now. The story of Anupamaa has taken a big turn after the leap. Anupamaa is in America working at a restaurant named Spice and Chutney. Yashdeep owns the restaurant and he is quite fond of Anupamaa. Anuj is also in America and is engaged to Shruti. He stays with his daughter Aadhya who hates Anupamaa. Anuj still loves Anupamaa and is happy to see her back but Shruti is heartbroken. We recently saw how Shruti lost both her parents and is in Mumbai now with Aadhya. Aadhya is trying hard to bring Anuj to Mumbai but now Anupamaa has landed in trouble. Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update: Rupali Ganguly feels she 'doesn't exist' in her son's life; here's why

Anupamaa gets arrested

Yes, we recently saw how at Anuj's event, Toshu tries to steal an expensive necklace and puts it in Anupamaa's bag. Anupamaa is trapped and arrested by the police while Anuj and Yashdeep try hard to rescue her. Anuj and Yashdeep are aware that Anupamaa can never do this. Also Read - Anupamaa: When Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj called Rupali Ganguly's on-screen character unrealistic

Kinjal, Baa, Vanraj also believe that Anupamaa can never steal anything. Toshu is scared as he knows he is the one who stole and put the blame on Anupamaa. Anupamaa is heartbroken as she is blamed for something she never did. She is kept in the jail and Anupamaa is scared as the jail doors are shut.

Fans praise Rupali Ganguly's performance

She is scared and Rupali has beautifully portrayed these feelings. She looks so natural and phenomenal in the show. People have loved Rupali's performance in the scene. They have called her an amazing actress. Rupali is very good with emotional scenes and brings tears to everyone's eyes.

One of the user wrote, "NGL somewhere am not liking ds track coz it's just d starting and my gauddd am not able to see #Anupamaa like ds. But also must say #RupaliGanguly wht a performer you're damn in d whole episode you're too good and espc. ds part dt shivering dt self assurance ..hats off to u."

NGL somewhere am not liking ds track coz it's just d starting and my gauddd am not able to see #Anupamaa like ds ?

But also must say #RupaliGanguly wht a performer you're damn in d whole episode you're too good and espc. ds part dt shivering dt self assurance ..hats off to u?? pic.twitter.com/Sv8oUcrc0w — .??????? (@rupaliblessings) March 11, 2024

Another user wrote, "The self hug and the self assurance. The episode is an emotional rollercoaster ride in itself Anu,for even in face of adversity,virtuous souls are bestowed with fortitude and resilience.This will also pass?

RG- The Actress, you stole the ep."

The self hug and the self assurance <3

The episode is an emotional rollercoaster ride in itself?

Anu,for even in face of adversity,virtuous souls are bestowed with fortitude and resilience.This will also pass?

RG- The Actress, you stole the ep✨#Anupamaa | #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/S2fO0TKzmr — ? (@pranjali_11) March 11, 2024

This scene gave me goosebumps

How @TheRupali mam portrayed pain, fear of being alone, that PA

Calming herself knowing she's not culprit,trusting law in new country, trusting her innocence,believing in others to be with her

Wanted to hug my Anu????#RupaliGanguly#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/rueimAf3IS — Ridz_Rupali Fan (@Ridz_Rupali_Fan) March 11, 2024

What a heart wrenching performance @TheRupali mam?

The way u performed in today's episode has surpassed any standard ITV has ever set

Anu's pain falling short of breath asking to remove hand cuffs, the pain fear restlessness??

?? in entire episode#Anupamaa#RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/JXBwShqDBs — Ridz_Rupali Fan (@Ridz_Rupali_Fan) March 11, 2024

This part was so Phenomenally perfomed..??@TheRupali serusly what a performer you are??

Serusly you make us SPeechless with Performance. Sheer Brillance you hold over ur craft,truly commendable#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/ftpbovN0gn — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) March 11, 2024

Just open the handcuffs,she can't breathe ? Anu..

.

Rg emotions can be felt through the screen ,such an impactful today ep,pure goosebumps ?

hatt of to u rg ? Heart touching,such powerful emotions masterpiece ❤️

.

Jaldi Deepu,she so scared ?

.#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/3eZhOLOds3 — Your_CrushGirl ? (@YCrushgirl) March 11, 2024

Speechless.. @TheRupali let me just gather myself emotionally and then come back to talk about your performance. #Anupamaa dil lo bas.. urgh i got goosebumps even while I type this. Not kidding one bit.. be back later..ok #RupaliGanguly ?❤️?? pic.twitter.com/VF4ppYVSPm — RupaliSheth (@rupali_sheth3) March 11, 2024

OMG today her performance outstanding ? amazing brilliant ma'am this seen so painfull ? superb ma'am

Her face ?@TheRupali #RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/LShIxTstsX — Adeeba ❣️ Rups (@Adeeba_rups) March 11, 2024

#RupaliGanguly was just brilliant today. The sheer panic, horrific fear #Anupamaa was going through portrayed exactly as someone with severe anxiety issues would feel. Any person in that situation would panic. But for someone with anxiety, the handcuff, the prison would almost… pic.twitter.com/a150oC864D — ❀ ❥ Ankita ❥ ❀ (@_whatsinaname7) March 11, 2024

#Anupamaa Every scene of #RupaliGanguly is so amazing,u r a brilliant performer,u show pain on screen,it is truly remarkable,watching her struggle to breathe&stay in char,d way u have shown that #Anu is confident tht everything is fine coz she knows she has done nothing wrong?? pic.twitter.com/ofwNPv9Qf6 — deepika kumawat (@deepikakumawat6) March 11, 2024

This Scene?

That PAIN

The Heaviness

The Suffocating Feeling in her chest struggling to Breathe..?

The Self Hug and Assurance that everything is going to be Fine?

Damnnnn???@TheRupali you were BEYOND BRILLIANT HERE???#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/D0cZ1Bnm6i — aalu_lover (Pooh) (@aalu_lover) March 11, 2024

Anupamaa also stars Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.