Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly makes a special request to fans ahead of her birthday; proves she is a kind-hearted soul

Rupali Ganguly who was known as Monisha from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai for the longest time has now got a new identity. She is now everyone's beloved Anupamaa. The actress who is headlining the show has managed to get audiences connected to her character. Currently, the story is about Anupamaa's second marriage and how she is receiving flak for taking such a step at a certain age. The show sparked a debate over how love sees no age and one can find happiness whenever they want. Rupali Ganguly got highly praised for her performance in which she delivered a monologue against the 'toxic' Shah family. Later, the actress took to her social media to thank everyone for praising her performance. She also made a request to fans.

Rupali Ganguly's birthday falls on April 5. So ahead of her birthday she requested all her fans to not send her expensive gifts. Instead, she stated that they should adopt a stray and look after the pet. She is a crazy dog lover and is taking care of a few stray dogs on the sets of the show Anupamaa. The actress on her social media live said, "I know all of you love me and I am really touched to receive such beautiful gifts but if you all don't mind then I have a request to make. I would love to see that instead of you all spending on buying gifts for me if you all could just adopt a stray, don't bring them home but just feed them and take care of them. Just like us, they also get hungry and need same kind of love and care to grow. It would be amazing if you all could do this, feed the stray, keep water and pulses for the birds in this hot weather and click a picture and send it to me. I would be overwhelmed receiving this as the most precious gift."

She further assured her fans that she will connect with all on her birthday day. Truly inspiring, isn't she?