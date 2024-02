Anupamaa fans are hoping that MaAn reunites on the show. As of now, we know that Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) has his mind set on marrying Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) but still harbours deep feelings for Anu. In last night's episode, we saw that Shruti introduced Anuj as her fiance to Joshi Ben. The scene left all MaAn fans emotional. Rupali Ganguly has delivered a fab performance in the scene. People said that unlike other actors who tend to overact in emotional scenes, Rupali Ganguly is always pitch perfect. In the coming days, we will see that Anuj discovers that Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) has feelings for Anu. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu finally agrees to meet Anuj in private; Will Shruti catch them red-handed?

Anupamaa: New twists in life of Shruti and Anuj

Things will change in the coming days as Anuj sees that Yashdeep has his mind set on Anu. Beeji will want to make Anu the bahu of her house. On the other hand, Toshu (Aashish Mehrotra) says he cannot take care of Anu in the US as it is very expensive. Fans are emotional after last night's episode and clips of Rupali Ganguly are all over social media. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming shocking twists: Shruti to get pregnant with Anuj’s child; Anu to become a successful businesswoman?

Anu n Deepu❤️

The way she simply asked for his view and how maturely he said how 3rd person can interfere.. That's how friend talk, unfiltered words yet mature conversation ?#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly #Ashan #Yashdeep pic.twitter.com/5COfof3IpU — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) February 6, 2024

In matter of minutes #RupaliGanguly switching her wide-smile to a teary face to a faint smile just to avoid any awkwardness in the room! Today’s episode was all @TheRupali And all the time she looking at his face , NOT GUILTY as per some on HT accuse her #anupamaa pic.twitter.com/HhvtJFlHbC — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) February 6, 2024

No need to use words when your eyes can talk it all???❤??#RupaliGanguly beyond perfection, no need for any dialogue,eyes r enough to express all kind of emotions????????#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/0RHUzkNY9v — jaz (@jaz03659759) February 6, 2024

RG knows exactly the brief given to her by the director unlike some… and she performs it so beautifully. Today her expressions, body language was marvelous. Just watched this whole scene just for her >>>> ?? #Anupamaa — A • ? (@_Bawwse) February 6, 2024

Absolutely, she was just amazing in whole scene. It was only her love for Anuj that I felt in that scene — ?????? (@NiyatiMandaliya) February 6, 2024

Watched the sequence just for her expressions multiple times ...she was so painfully beautiful today ❤️ — Simz99 (@simz0114) February 6, 2024

Anupamaa is back to being the No.1 show on Indian TV. Rupali Ganguly has been consistently picking up all the awards given to TV artistes. After Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, this is another iconic show for her.