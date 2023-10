Anupamaa shocking twist: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and more celebs starrer TV show is going to take a very shocking turn in the story now. Samar, played by Sagar Parekh, is going to die saving Anuj. The latest twist has left fans in a fix and they don't want more trouble for Anupamaa and Anuj and neither do they want Anu to be separated from her 'Bakuda' Samar. And amidst the unexpected and heartbreaking twist, Rupali has penned a real tearjerker note for Sagar aka Samar. Also Read - Anupamaa: Apara Mehta aka Malti Devi reveals why she agreed to be a part of the Rupali Ganguly show

Rupali Ganguly shares a heartfelt note for her Bakuda Samar aka Sagar Parekh amidst a shocking twist in Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle and paid tribute to Sagar Parekh and the bond between Anupamaa and Samar. The on-screen mother-son bond has been one of the most-loved ones on TV. Anupamaa and her Samar have been inseparable and irreplaceable. Which is why the recent twist has left fans heartbroken. As the latest episode of Anupamaa premiered on TV, Rupali penned a heartfelt note that will leave all Anupamaa fans in tears. Rupali shares that it was the first ever bond from the show she connected with because it was the first promo she shot for. She heaped praises on Samar, the character who gave Anupamaa the wings to fly first before anyone else. The emotion of the mother-son bond between Anupamaa and Samar amplified for Rupali when Sagar joined the cast. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other Top 8 TV shows upcoming twists

Rupali praised Sagar for his stint as Samar. She especially gushed about the kitchen scene which was aired on TV in tonight's episode of Anupamaa. She called the scene 'heartbreaking, emotionally draining' and 'exhausting' as Anupamaa bids adieu to Samar, her precious child. There have been talks about Samar might be back soon and Rupali seemingly hinted at the same. She mentions in her note that it may or may not be Anupamaa's last farewell to Samar. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anu is completely shattered, will she make Sonu regret?

Check out Rupali Ganguly's post for Sagar Parekh aka Anupamaa's Bakuda here:

Sagar Parekh aka Samar pens a lengthy thank you note for Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa

Sagar Parekh commented on Rupali's heartfelt post. He recalled his first meeting with Rupali Ganguly and remembered how she cheered on him when he gave her first shot for Anupamaa. That itself cemented their bond on and off-screen, he gushes. Sagar heaped praises on Rupali and the team of Anupamaa and boasted about learning from the best. He thanked Rupali for treating him like her own son on the sets of Anupamaa. He also thanked Rajan Shahi and Director's Kut Productions for giving him a home away from home. He ended the comment with a sentence "Picture abhi baaki hai." Check out the snapshot of his comment here:

