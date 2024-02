Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts ever since it began. The show has been at the top of the TRP charts ever since it began. The show took a leap recently and is getting all the love for the new interesting story of Anupamaa in America. Anuj is also in America and stays with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. Rupali Ganguly's performance in the show has received a lot of love since the start and today, she is one of the best actresses of telly town. Rupali has been a part of many TV shows and reality TV shows but the recognition and appreciation she got for Anupamaa is unmatchable. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu gets heartbroken as Shruti introduces Anuj as her fiancé; will she move on with Yashdeep?

Rupali Ganguly talks about the financial crises her family faced back in 1991

The diva has had a tough journey and Rupali recalled her tough days in a recent interview with Etimes. She revealed how her family had to go through a lot after her father's films failed. She said that the financial issues started when father, Anil Ganguly's film, Dushman Devta failed in 1991.

She sold everything they had and she used to walk from Worli to Prithvi theatre which was around 15 kms. She further added that the stress lead to her father getting diabetes. She said that in those days, producers invested their own money for movies as there was no corporate system.

Rupali recalls getting Rs 5o for her first play

She shared that jewellery was sold and houses were mortgaged to make films. She further spoke about her first play in Prithvi theatre which was titled Atmakatha and was produced by Dinesh Thakur. She recalled getting Rs 50 for her first play and mentioned that she also used to get samosas sometimes and it was a lot at that time.

Well, after a lot of hardships, Rupali has made a name for herself and is India's most loved TV actress right now. Talking about her show Anupamaa, it also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Alpana Buch, Vaquar Shaikh, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal and others.