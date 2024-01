Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is one of the best TV shows right now. The show has been at the top of the TRP charts since it began. A few weeks ago, we did see the downfall of the show in terms of TRPs but now it is back at the top. The show has taken a leap and Anupamaa is now in America. However, she is all alone and has nobody with her. Anupamaa works in America as a waitress in a restaurant but slowly wins hearts with her cooking skills. Anuj is also in America and is engaged to a girl named Shruti. He stays with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. Aadhya hates Anupamaa and is shocked to see her in America. She wants to keep Anupamaa away from Anuj. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Vanraj mocks Anu for being a bawarchi in America; Aadya succeeds to keep Anuj-Anupamaa away

In the Shah family, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) has become rich and has gone back to being the arrogant Vanraj. Dimpy (Nishi Saxena), Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), Baa and Bapuji stay with him. He gives no respect to women and treats them as inferior people. He has kept Kavya and Dimpy away from their own children. Also Read - TRP Report Week 1: Anupamaa has competition at the Top; Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel's fight in Bigg Boss 17 grabs attention

Anupamaa fans hate other characters on the show

Pakhi is also back to the Shah house. She has a daughter and Pakhi has taken divorce from Adhik. She keeps her daughter away from him and is now running a business which is sponsored by her father. She is arrogant and mannerless as she was earlier and still hates her mother. The hate Anupamaa has been receiving from her own people is not liked by fans. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Kinjal meets Anu in America; will she save her from Toshu and Vanraj?

Hence, fans have been hating the other characters on the show and trolling the actors. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa has now come out and requested her fans not to do so. She was disappointed with it and asked her fans not to throw hate.

Rupali Ganguly requests fans not to hate any other character

She took to X to share three posts. In one of her posts she wrote, "Each and everyone who is here on #Anupamaa has connected to some character or the other in this show …How does liking one character or actor give you the right to pull other characters down? Every actor is doing their best and every actor is important to the storyline!"

She further added, "Supporting ur favourite character and criticizing a character u donot like is understood but to pull down a human being who is just doing their job is disgusting especially by people who don’t even have the guts to have their pic on their DP or their real identities! #Anupamaa."

She then requested everyone to make it a happy zone and not a war zone. She shared, "With folded hands I request you all to send in positivity and love to our show Requesting all FDs Please could we make this space a happy zone instead of a war zone #Anupamaa"

Post leap, many new actors have entered the show. Sukirti Kandpal, Aurra Bhatnagar, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot have entered Anupamaa.