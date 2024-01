Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is loved by the audience. The show took a big leap and post that many of the fans have been waiting for Anupamaa and Anuj's reunion. Both of them are in the USA but have separated now. Anupamaa works at a restaurant there while Anuj stays with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. Aadhya changed her name because she hates being called Anu. She hates Anupamaa to the core and gets shocked to know that Anupamaa is in the USA. She fears that Anupamaa might be back in their life. Anuj is engaged to Shruti and Aadhya wants them to get married soon so that Anupamaa is out of their life forever. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu to marry Yashdeep, Aadya threatens Anuj and more

Aadhya hates Anupamaa

Aadhya hates Anupamaa so much that she even pushes Anuj off when he talks about Anupamaa. Aadhya has got no respect for the lady who brought her home and gave her the love of her mother. There is a lot of trolling happening on social media against Aura Bhatnagar aka Aadhya. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj decides to reveal all about Anu to Shruti; will she team up with Aadhya to separate MaAn?

People are not liking the way Aadhya is treating her mother and even her father. Now, Rupali Ganguly recently went live on Instagram and requested fans not to hate Aadhya. She said that everyone would be angry with Aadhya aka Choti Anu but the kids are like that, especially in the preteen phase.

Rupali Ganguly requests fans not to hate Aadhya

She added that kids get a little adamant about things at the moment you say anything to them they take it very emotionally and at that age they react in a certain way and have that emotional outburst. She further requested everyone not to hate Aadhya.

She also spoke about the scenes between Aadhya and Anuj. She added, "Being a mother in real life, there is a phase where the child yells 'I don't want to talk to you, I don't want to see you.' The child is hurt, not because he doesn't love his mother. Fathers also have such a wonderful role to play. I enjoy watching Anuj and Aadhya's bond on-screen. Even at my place, my son is more attached to my husband because he is such a fantastic father."

Anupamaa also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal and others.