Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly reveals Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia makes her nervous — here's why

Anupamaa is ruling over the TRP charts and how. Fans are crazy over the jodi of #MaAn which is being played by Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). The social media following for the show is also insane. Yesterday, the two did an Insta live. Rupali Ganguly was asked if she feels nervous. The actress admitted that she feels the butterflies before every scene. Rupali Ganguly reveals she takes every scene every seriously. The actress said that she often forgets her lines. As we know, she has shown a diverse range of emotions on the show. Rupali Ganguly was famous as Monisha from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai before she did this show.

Rupali Ganguly said in the Insta live that Gaurav Khanna is a pro in memorizing his lines. He is almost perfect. She tends to process the scenes a lot, and forgets her part. Rupali Ganguly admitted that she feels nervous with him, at times. Gaurav Khanna who was with her burst out laughing. He said that working with Rupali Ganguly is a joy. He said both of them have a theatre background. He always wanted to work with her given the kind of work she has done in the past.

Gaurav Khanna also said that he wanted to work with Rajan Shahi for the longest time. The handsome actor said that he always looked upto Rupali Ganguly. Anupamaa has a TRP of above four on the TRP charts. The show has struck a chord in the heart of every Indian housewife. We wish the duo more success in the future.