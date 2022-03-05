Anupamaa starring , , and others is one of the most popular TV shows currently. The romantic track between Rupali aka Anu and Gauarav aka Anuj Kapadia is keeping everyone hooked to the screens. Fans are totally in love with their chemistry and have even coined a term called 'MaAn' with reference to the two characters. Now, the chemistry and connection between Anu and Anuj is getting intense as both of them have confessed their love for each other. While audiences are loving their love saga, what does Rupali Ganguly's husband feel about her romantic scenes with Gaurav? Also Read - Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly ditches the saree for a classy blazer; fans call her Lady Gaga – see pics

In an interview with Etimes, the actress revealed that her husband is loving the romantic track in Anupamaa. She called him her bigges critic as well as the biggest fan. Rupali revealed that they watch the show together and he tells her if she has made any mistake or anything that can have been done better. She was quoted saying, "My husband is loving the present romantic track between Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa. We both watch the show together. He is my biggest critic as well as my biggest supporter. Since he himself has directed so many commercials, he catches the little nuances and tells me that I could have done this better or this thing didn't work. So I kind of listen to a lot of things he says and try to improve upon them. My husband is my biggest fan."

That's one understanding husband! Rupali Ganguly also spoke about how there will always be an audience who enjoys mature love stories. She expressed thrill and excitement over how she is able to be the heroine on-screen even at her age.