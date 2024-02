Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the most loved TV show right now. It is getting all the attention ever since it has begun. The show started in 2020 and has been ruling the TRP charts. It has touched the hearts of millions. People love the simplicity and beauty of Anupamaa. The story of the show has been very simple yet heart-touching. The audience has also loved the chemistry between Rupali and Gaurav. The jodi of Anupamaa and Anuj has become the favourite of the audience. Rupali has made this role of Anupamaa so special. She has been a part of so many shows but the love she is getting for playing Anupamaa is unmatchable. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Shruti leaves Anuj, Aadhya; Will Anu reunite them by making her another version of herself?

Rupali has also said many times that the recognition that she got for Anupamaa is on a different level. She has now opened up about how she landed in this role. She spoke about her first audition she gave for Anupamaa. Speaking to ETimes, she revealed she was doing her last play with Rakesh Bedi in Indore when she got a call. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other TV shows where love triangles translated into good TRPs

Rupali reveals how she gave audition for the first time for Anupamaa

She said that she was sitting in Mahakal mandir and having dinner with the trustees and cast members of her play when she got the call for Anupamaa. They sent her a text message to send a self-test. She sent her audition by 12 am night.

However, she was not aware what role it was for but she liked it and hence, she sent it. Rupali added, "I really liked the role and I sent it. Early in the morning, I was sitting in the temple and they called me to meet as soon as possible. I told them that I would see them in two days as I was in Indore."

Talking about the cast of Anupamaa, it also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Alpana Buch, Vaquar Shaikh, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Madalsa Sharma, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.

It was recently reported that Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon costar Parakh Madan is all set to enter Anupamaa. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.