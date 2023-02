Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly who plays the role of Anupamaa in Anupamaa show has become a household name now. She has won millions of hearts with her spectacular performance in the Anupamaa show. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star aka Anuj Kapadia is appreciated the most by MaAn fans. The show has completed two years in July 2020 and the daily soap has been ranking at the top of the TRP charts. The makers of the Anupamaa show have kept the audiences engaged in the storyline and plot for ages now. Well, recently the team had a celebration and enjoyed themselves to the fullest. The entire cast and crew of Anupamaa expressed their gratitude and were seen having a cake-cutting ceremony. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shailesh Lodha and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers in spat over pending dues, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar wrap up Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more

Actress Rupali while interacting with the media shared that she walks on the sets as she feels her late father's presence. Rupali who lost her father in 2016, said that the Anupamaa sets feel like her home as she spends at least 12 hours there. She even said that she loves being there and also thanked everyone.

The gorgeous actress Rupali called Anupamaa's producer Rajan Shahi a magician as she expressed that she feels happy when people recognize her by her character's name instead of her actual name. The actress further added saying that she feels excited to come back to work and feels enthusiastic.

Earlier, in an interview with News18, revealed the secret of how she balances her personal and professional life. She credited her husband and said that he had taken early retirement to take care of their son as she was away for a shoot.

Rupali was even spotted praying at the ancient Mahakaal temple and looked happy as she poured milk on the ashivling.